Listing the Bengals Mistakes in Loss at Pittsburgh and What the Players Said About Them

The Cincinnati Bengals started the season 2-0 in large part because all three phases of the team played well.

The Bengals are 2-1 because all three phases made crucial errors Sunday in Pittsburgh.

The offense had several procedural issues and quarterback Joe Burrow made a crucial error trying to do too much with the team already in position for a game-tying field goal in the final minute.

The defense reverted to 2025 form with numerous missed tackles and blowing assignments while allowing 411 yards to a Steelers offense that looked lost through the first two weeks.

And special teams made two huge gaffes that led directly to 10 points.

It all added up to a 30-27 loss at Acrisure Stadium.

“All three phases had a chance to win that game in the end,” Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said. “Fourth quarter, had a chance to score on offense, had a chance to get a stop on defense. Had a chance to make some plays on special teams that we didn’t make.

“So, I think all three phases share that one.”

Burrow’s mistake one of the few he made all day, but it arguably was the biggest because it ended the game.

He had just hit Ja’Marr Chase for a 13-yard gain at the Pittsburgh 38 with 53 seconds left, putting the team in range for a game-tying field goal by Evan McPherson, who has made 20 field goals in a row, one shy of the franchise record.

But on first and 10, Derrick Harmon burst through the offensive line and got his hands on Burrow for what would be the Steelers’ only sack of the game. Instead of going down and moving on to second down, Burrow tried to flip the ball to tight end Tanner Hudson but lost control of it. Pittsburgh recovered, and that was it.

“Trying to take a shot at the end zone,” Burrow said. “Trying not to take the sack, trying to get the ball out, fumbled it.”

After Dexter Lawrence sacked Aaron Rodgers on third and goal to force the Steelers to settle for a field goal and three-point lead, Cincinnati’s final drive began with 2:15 remaining and the Bengals holding two timeouts.

But there was a problem from the jump when the team subbed late, resulting in the Steelers being allowed to run subs on, and Taylor had to a call a timeout to avoid a delay of game penalty.

“Procedurally, we were not very good there,” Burrow said.

Procedure issues were a problem all day – and last week at Houston.

The offense had three false starts Sunday – on Dohnte Meyers, Ted Karras and Amarius Mims – and an illegal formation penalty on Mims that wiped out a 13-yard completion to Tee Higginson third and 4 at the Pittsburgh 32, leading to the Bengals settling for a field goal.

“I thought we played OK. Not enough to win,” center Ted Karras said. “Penalties. Couple of me. Procedural stuff that is ridiculous. Enough to be close, but not good enough in Pittsburgh today.

"I don't think it's been a huge issue, but we've got to clean it up,” he added. “Two tough road contests, silence cadence, and that starts with me. So we've got to clean that up – immediately.”

The two most damning mistakes came on back-to-back punt return plays.

Leading 20-17, the Bengals forced the Steelers to punt, but Cedric Johnson got called for roughing the punter, giving Pittsburgh a first down at the Cincinnati 44.

Rodgers and the Steelers cashed that in for a 6-yard touchdown pass to D.K. Metcalf for a 24-20 lead.

The Bengals reclaimed the lead on a Burrow to Mike Gesicki touchdown pass, and the defense got another stop to force a punt with 11:04 to go.

Punt returner Ke’Shawn Williams muffed the punt, and PJ Jules tried to pick it up and run with it rather than just falling on the ball. Pittsburgh’s Ben Skowronek recovered at the Cincinnati 14.

The defense held the Steelers to a field goal that tied the game at 27-27.

“Misjudged it,” Williams said. “A little too eager to get going. Just didn't secure the ball.”

After the Steelers went ahead, Williams returned the ensuing kickoff 34 yards to set up Burrow and the Bengals at the 41-yard line.

“I'm glad I got a chance to redeem myself a little bit within in that game,” Williams added.

Jules did not get that chance and to watch his mistake flip the moment of the game.

“It’s tough,” he said. “It was just a reaction in the moment. You see the ball and you try to get it.”

Asked if he thought he saw a lot of green grass and thought he could get scoop the ball and get some yards, Jules paused for several seconds.

“I'm not sure how to answer that question.”

Lawrence offered some answers for the Bengals moving forward.

“We made a lot of mistakes, and that's what kept the game close, and then also may have helped them win,” he said. “We own it. We know who we are. We're still champions, and we're gonna prepare next week like champions and we're gonna go out there and beat whoever we gotta play.”

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