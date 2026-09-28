Bengals Winners and Losers From Ugly 30-27 Loss to Steelers

The Bengals lost to the Steelers 30-27 on Sunday to fall to 2-1 on the season.

Here are three winners and six losers from Cincinnati's first loss of the season:

Winner: Joe Burrow

Sep 27, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws during the first quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Connecting on for 14 straight completions to open up the game, Burrow looked comfortable to start the game and took his play to the next level as the game continued.

He found both Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins for touchdowns in the first half and finished the day by completing 28-for-37 passes for 282 yards and three touchdowns.

Loser: Jalen Davis

Sep 27, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Roman Wilson (14) scores a touchdown against Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Jalen Davis (35) during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Steelers receiver Roman Wilson torched Davis on the games first drive for a 38-yard touchdown pass from Aaron Rodgers. Along with that there were multiple times where Davis looked slow in coverage, making it easy for Rodgers to target him often.

Winner: Tee Higgins

Sep 27, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (5) celebrates after a catch against Pittsburgh Steelers safety Jaquan Brisker (3) during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Higgins staked his claim for catch of the year just one week after Chase's spectacular grab. Higgins controlled his body beautifully and secured a pop-fly ball from Joe Burrow at the end of the first half to tie the game going into halftime.

He and Burrow carved up the Steelers secondary all day with 15 yards average per catch. Higgins finished the day with 6 catches for 90 yards, and a touchdown.

Loser: Cedric Johnson

Sep 27, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Max Iheanachor (71) blocks Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Cedric Johnson (52) during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Johnson committed a costly roughing the kicker on a punt where he ran into the plant leg of Steelers punter Cameron Johnston. That penalty turned what should have been a failed drive by Pittsburgh into a touchdown that gave them the lead late in the third quarter.

Winner: Ja'Marr Chase

Sep 27, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) reacts after a catch during the third quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chase had a similar day to Higgins where he worked the Steelers secondary time and time again. He set up the team for a chance to score late and seal the win on a 13-yard catch on 3rd and 8 and got out of bounds quickly with 58 seconds left.

Unfortunately Derrick Harmon broke through and strip-sacked Burrow to seal the game for Pittsburgh, but Chase did everything in his power to help the Bengals win. He finished with 9 catches for 98 yards and a touchdown.

Loser: Ke'Shawn Williams

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ke'Shawn Williams (12) catches a kick off in the first quarter of the NFL Week 17 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Arizona Cardinals at Paycor Stadium in Downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025. The Bengals led 23-7 at halftime. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

A mistake against your former team is the last thing any player ever wants, unfortunately that is exactly what happened for Williams. After forcing the Steelers to punt, Williams muffed the punt and the Steelers recovered deep in Bengals territory, setting up a field goal to tie the game at 27.

Loser: Barrett Carter

Sep 27, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) throws against Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Barrett Carter (49) during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Missed tackles are still a massive issue for Carter in year two. Arguably the worst mistake from Carter came on a 47-yard catch and run from tight end Darnell Washington who Carter failed to bring down short of the first down marker. Linebacker is still a clear weakness of this team.

Loser: Dalton Risner

Sep 20, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Cincinnati Bengals guard Dalton Risner (66) at the line of scrimmage during the game against the Houston Texans at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In the games most critical moment, Risner failed to give Burrow time in the pocket. Derrick Harmon worked right through Risner after the Bengals got into Pittsburgh territory at the end of the game, and notched a strip-sack on Burrow that the Steelers recovered.

Loser: Team Discipline

Sep 27, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) runs against Cincinnati Bengals safety Jordan Battle (27) during the third quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The penalties remain a constant hinderance of this team three weeks into the season. Their 26 penalties for 157 yards total so far is inexcusable for a team with championship aspirations. The sloppy play did not stop there though, as all three phases of the team made embarrasing mental mistakes once again.

The coaching staff has to fix these issues soon and fast.

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