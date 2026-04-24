Micah Parsons Grills Giants for Dexter Lawrence Trade to Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals made a blockbuster, yet very simple, trade with the New York Giants a few days before the 2026 NFL Draft. The deal sent superstar defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence to the Bengals in exchange for the No. 10 pick in the NFL draft.

That means that following the NFL draft, the deal would essentially be a one-for-one trade of Lawrence for the prospect selected at pick No. 10.

Before the Giants could make this pick, former rival linebacker Micah Parsons didn't hold back when discussing the Giants and this blockbuster trade.

Micah Parsons Doesn't Hold Back After Bengals-Giants Dexter Lawrence Trade

Sep 10, 2023; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) is sacked by Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons (11) during the first half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images | Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images

"Yeah, I mean, at this point, are we really surprised about the Giants and their track record? I mean, they just let player after player go," Parsons said. "Greatness after greatness. I mean, their track record, I don't know why they want draft picks. They're not very good with draft picks either. They just let great players go. Hey, besides you (Malik Nabers) and my guy from Penn State, Abdul (Carter), who have they really hit on in the last... four or five years. That's the reason why their track record is their record."

The Giants don't have a huge track record of landing superstars with their draft picks, aside from Saquon Barkley and a few other solid players. Lawrence was one of their best selections. Given the fact that Parsons was a Dallas Cowboy for the bulk of his career, it makes sense that he has some animosity toward his former rival.

At pick No. 10, the Giants passed on Caleb Downs and selected Miami offensive tackle Francis Mauigoa, which means the trade is officially a swap of Lawrence for Mauigoa. I can assume the Bengals are happy with this swap.

Bengals Trade Seemingly Tilting in Their Favor

Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor talks about newly signed defense tackle Dexter Lawrence in a press conference at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Monday, April 20, 2026. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Bengals would have had their pick of Downs or Rueben Bain Jr. at pick No. 10 if they had stayed with the selection. It would have been almost guaranteed that they would have taken one of these two star defenders. There's a chance the Cowboys would have traded up to pick No. 9 if the Bengals were on the clock, but that's hard to predict.

The only way this trade could have aged poorly is if Sonny Styles had fallen to pick No. 10. While Styles fell a bit, he didn't make it to No. 10. The Bengals are sitting pretty with their decision right now. Parsons seems to believe the Bengals made the right move, too.

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