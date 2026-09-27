Mike Tomlin Makes Bold Steelers Guarantee Ahead of Showdown vs. Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals have jumped out to a fast start this season by winning both of their first two games of the year, including a victory over the Houston Texans as underdogs in Week 2. The Bengals are in Pittsburgh for a heated rivalry matchup with the Steelers. Cincinnati is hoping to improve to 3-0 for the first time since 2015.

This is the first time the Bengals will match up with a Steelers team led by a head coach other than Mike Tomlin since 2006. Mike McCarthy took over as the head coach of the Steelers this past offseason, but Tomlin is still closely connected to football as an analyst. In fact, he recently suggested that the Steelers were going to handle the Bengals on Sunday.

“It’s great to be home. I wish that I could be here Sunday for this butt kicking that we are going to put on the Cincinnati Bengals," Tomlin said at the Steelers Hall of Fame Dinner Program.

Mike Tomlin Dominated the Bengals in His Career

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin walks off the field after his team fell 30-6 to the Houston Texans during the NFL Wild Card game at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, PA on January 12, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

For Tomlin, this rivalry was heated, but it was always one-sided. He finished his tenure with the Steelers with a 28-11 record against the Bengals, including a win in the postseason in the 2016 Wild Card round. Tomlin was one of the best coaches in the NFL for his entire career and the Steelers are headed in a different direction without him.

But the Bengals are also headed in a different direction. This isn't the same rivalry that it was a year ago. It's certainly not the same rivalry that Tomlin dominated for over 15 years.

Steelers-Bengals Rivalry Trending in Cincinnati's Favor

Sep 20, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor walks the sidelines as he coaches against the Houston Texans at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bengals have a potent offense. They have the quarterback, Joe Burrow. They have had issues with the defense over the last few years, but this season, their defense is full of stars. The Bengals are heading in the right direction, and the Steelers are headed the opposite way.

Burrow is 4-3 against the Steelers in his career. He didn't play against them last season.

The Steelers don't have a quarterback of the future. Their defense is getting older and older with each passing year. Their offense isn't very good, especially considering DK Metcalf's drop issues last week.

Sunday's game is going to be the first page of the next generation of the Steelers-Bengals rivalry. It's the first matchup in the post-Tomlin era. The Bengals have an opportunity to dominate this new era of the rivalry.

For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and be sure to check us out on your favorite audio platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio, and Amazon. For more on Sunday's game, watch the video below: