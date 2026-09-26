Bengals Announce Multiple Roster Moves Ahead of First 2026 Steelers Matchup

The Bengals made a few roster moves on Saturday to get ready for the road AFC North battle against Pittsburgh.

Cincinnati is adding LB Joe Giles-Harris to the active roster for the time being and calling up TE Tanner Hudson for tomorrow's game.

A big sign of preparation for life without Andrei Iosivas, who just underwent surgery for a torn finger ligament. He is expected to miss a little over a month in recovery and opens up a spot to add more roster depth with his IR spot adding room on the 53-man roster.

Names like Colbie Young and Dohnte Meyers are going to fill the gap at wide receiver, while the tight ends could continue to get a lot of love too.

"Whenever anybody goes down, there's a lot of opportunity to seize, and I think this is the deepest we've been in that room for a while, and I think we've been deep in years past too," Joe Burrow said about the plan to replace Iosivas. "But we have so many guys that we feel good about putting out there. Dohnte, Colbie, Keyshawn (Williams).

"I feel good about all those guys going in there and performing, and then the tight end room will handle some of that as well with Tanner (Hudson), Erick (All), Mike (Gesicki), Jack (Endries). Got a lot of different guys we can put in a lot of different spots."

He also dove into what it takes to earn his trust as a pass catcher during his Wednesday press conference.

It's a pretty simple list that probably rings true for all quarterbacks.

"Know what you're doing, work hard, make plays," Burrow said about the boxes to check. "Don't let the defender catch the ball. If I throw it up in a 50-50 situation. We talk about that a lot too. So there are a lot of different ways to do it."

Cincinnati kicks off against the Steelers on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET with a bit of a new look wide receiver hierarchy ready to push for a 3-0 start this season.

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