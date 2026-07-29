National Media Voice Predicts Bengals, Eagles Swap Head Coaches in 2027 Offseason

FOX Sports voice Nick Wright has a bold take about the Bengals and Eagles for the 2026 season. He thinks the Bengals will miss the playoffs in 2026, fire Zac Taylor, and then hire away Eagles coach Nick Sirianni next offseason.

The Eagles would also miss the playoffs in this scenario, and fire Sirianni like the Bengals would fire Taylor.

Pressure On

Jun 16, 2026; Cincinnati, OH, USA; Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor looks on during minicamp at Kettering Health Practice Fields. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It would be hard to justify Taylor getting a ninth season after missing the playoffs in four consecutive years.

"Mark this. Save it for the archive so we can play it. What's today's date? July 23, 2026. I want to be the first to report. The head coach of the 2027 Cincinnati Bengals, Nick Sirianni," Wright said on First Things First. "The Bengals, because what I know is if they miss the playoffs, they're firing Zac Taylor. That button has to be pushed, and the Bengals are the type of franchise I believe that doesn't want to roll the dice for the first-time head coach again. Guy has won a Super Bowl. I think if Sirianni were available, he wouldn't necessarily have 100% of teams that have openings would want to get in that business."

Wright compared Burrow to Drew Brees, who also went through a long playoff-less stretch last decade before getting back into contention at the end of his career.

Brees was way older when that mediocre streak started at age 35, while Burrow is yet to turn 30.

"Like, listen, Drew Brees went 7-9 three straight years. Missed playoffs three straight years, and then had five straight years of legitimate contention. Made the playoffs, and then it was over for him," Wright said. "I do think Burrow is certainly one of the five most talented quarterbacks in the league, and to me, he's one of the scarier quarterbacks in the league. You can't go through half the guy's prime and not play in a playoff game. It's unacceptable. Like that has to fall on the head coach."

It's not a crazy take if the doomsday scenario plays out.

Taylor has every possible box checked to lead a contender this fall. He got to bring back his whole staff, all of his stars got retained outside of Trey Hendrickson, who got replaced by an arguably more-needed star in Dexter Lawrence II, and Cincinnati has a cupcake schedule.

According to ESPN's Football Power Index the team faces the NFL's easiest schedule this fall.

Taylor has to meet the moment with all of those advantages.

Check out the full clip below:

.@getnickwright predicts Joe Burrow will have a new head coach next season 👀



"The head coach of the 2027 Bengals will be Nick Sirianni." pic.twitter.com/LUDeRHQrJV — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) July 23, 2026

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