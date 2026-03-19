Bengals Met With Intriguing Draft Prospect Who Could Be in Play in Round 2

The Cincinnati Bengals came into the offseason with holes all over their roster and a front office that was seemingly "all-in" to win going forward. But they haven't added as much as the fans would have liked to see.

The Bengals added safety Bryan Cook to bolster the backend of their defense. Cook, a product of Cincinnati, is a huge addition to the defense. They also signed Boye Mafe and Jonathan Allen to add some pass rush threat and run stuffing to their front seven.

But they need to do a bit more.

Bengals Could Use Another Solid Offensive Lineman

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Cincinnati Bengals general manager Duke Tobin speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Bengals could look to add one or two more offensive lineman. While their unit was productive last year, it would be a stretch to call it a solid line.

As a result, the Bengals should be eyeing one impact interior offensive lineman in the coming months. While it seems unlikely that they can land a solid player in free agency at this point, the NFL draft might be their best option.

Tony Pauline of Essentially Sports recently reported that the Bengals met with Oregon offensive lineman Emmanuel Pregnon at his pro day. Pregnon is projected to go right around the Bengals second round pick.

Emmanuel Pregnon is a Good NFL Draft Target

Mar 1, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon offensive lineman Emmanuel Pregnon (OL40) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"Presently, the expected range for Pregnon is between picks 25 and 42," Pauline wrote. "Besides the Cowboys and Vikings, he also met with the Cincinnati Bengals on pro day and is getting a lot of attention from the Houston Texans and Seattle Seahawks, teams that both need interior offensive linemen."

The Bengals may not entertain the idea of adding an offensive lineman in the first round of the NFL draft. The No. 10 pick should be used on defense, whether it's Caleb Downs, Rueben Bain Jr., Sonny Styles, Mansoor Delane, or any other talented defender.

But if Pregnon is available when the Bengals are on the clock in the second round, it would be hard to pass up on him.

Some mock drafts have suggested he could go as high as pick No. 25. This seems a bit unlikely, but it shows his talent. He's an excellent run blocker and a very capable pass blocker.

If the Bengals can land him, it likely wouldn't take more than a year before he's an impact starter up front on Cincinnati's offense.

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