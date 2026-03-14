Bengals Still Have Plenty of Cap Space After Free Agency Moves

CINCINNATI — The Bengals have made significant additions to their defense in free agency.

First, they added safety Bryan Cook and edge rusher Boye Mafe. It took a few days, but they followed it up by signing former Pro Bowl defensive tackle Jonathan Allen.

The Bengals' struggles on defense are well documented. In a vacuum, the additions of Cook, Mafe and Allen make them better, but they shouldn't be finished in free agency. In fact, they're in position to fill the other key weaknesses on their roster.

Cap Space

Cincinnati Bengals Director of Player Personnel Duke Tobin addresses the media during a press conference, Friday, Jan. 9, 2026, at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati. | Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Bengals were granted $7 million in extra cap space thanks to the insurance policy they took out on Joe Burrow. Burrow missed nine games last season due to a grade 3 turf toe injury that required surgery.

Cincinnati also cleared $2.7 million in 2026 cap space when they signed Orlando Brown Jr. to a two-year contract extension.

That means the Bengals have $35 million in 2026 cap space. Once you account for their upcoming 2026 NFL Draft class and other cap costs that happen during the season, Cincinnati has an estimated $20.7 million in space.

Time To Go "All-In"

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Cincinnati Bengals general manager Duke Tobin speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

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Bengals Director of Player Personnel Duke Tobin made it clear they planned on adding to their team in free agency. They've done that, but they haven't done enough. They need to sign another pass rusher and a linebacker.

Signing Joey Bosa or Jadeveon Clowney and Bobby Wagner would help round out a defense that clearly needs another proven pass rusher and more talent at linebacker. David Njoku is another free agent that would be a great fit in Cincinnati.

"I've been doing this a long time. I've never not been all in," Tobin said last month. "We are all in. We are trying to get the best team possible with the resources we have. You know, last year we went all in. We signed over $400 million worth of contracts, going all in. That's what we do. We want to be all in. We're trying to put the best roster together every year, and this year is no different."

The Bengals have to continue to add to their roster if they want to be legitimate Super Bowl contenders this season.

For more on the Bengals, including who they could target in free agency, watch the video below. Subscribe to our YouTube Channel and be sure to check us out on your favorite audio platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio and Amazon.