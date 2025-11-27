Cincinnati Bengals Defender Wins NFL Rookie Of The Week

CINCINNATI — Barrett Carter picked up Pepsi Rookie of the Week Honors on Thursday following his performance against the Patriots.

He had 16 tackles on the day, including two near the line of scrimmage. It was the Bengals second-highest single-game tackle total dating back to 1994 when they started getting tracked.

He was instrumental in Cincinnati's great goal-line defense and may be finding a groove deeper into his rookie season after taking over a starting spot from Logan Wilson earlier in the fall.

“I don't want to diminish what Barrett did yesterday,” defensive coordinator Al Golden said about his performance against the Patriots. “We put Barrett in a couple of tough spots, but I mean, 16 tackles and running the defense really well, that's important. You can't do it without that guy, so.”

Cincinnati is hoping to spark a run this week with Joe Burrow back.

"Winning is important. We want to win, and Joe gives us a great chance to win," Zac Taylor said on Sunday. "Again, (Joe) Flacco has given us every opportunity. We haven't lost games because of Joe Flacco. He's gone out there and given us everything, and he understands that. That being said, we'll also be excited to watch Joe Burrow. I've watched Joe Burrow now for six years and seen the things he can do as well. Again, he's worked really hard to get himself back. He's a football player. He wants to play football. We want to win football games."

Cincinnati takes on Baltimore at 8:20 p.m. ET tonight.

