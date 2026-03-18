CINCINNATI — Former Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson announced his retirement from the NFL on Wednesday afternoon.

Wilson spent six seasons in the NFL after the Bengals selected him 65th overall in the 2020 draft. He became a key member of back-to-back division winners and helped Cincinnati make it to Super Bowl LVI.

Logan's Legacy

Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson (55) runs back an interception, eventually leading to a Bengals field goal, in the second quarter of the NFL Week 3 game between the New York Jets and the Cincinnati Bengals at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022. Cincinnati Bengals At New York Jets Week 3 | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

Wilson ended his Bengals career with 541 tackles, 11 interceptions and 5.5 sacks. He made 65 starts and appeared in 76 regular season games. He was a key piece of their defense, which included a trip to Super Bowl LVI and back-to-back AFC Championship Game appearances in 2021 and 2022.

Wilson signed a four-year, $36 million contract prior to the 2023 season. One of the biggest "what-ifs" in Bengals history is Wilson's holding penalty on Cooper Kupp in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LVI. The Rams got a first down on the play and scored the game-winning touchdown a few plays later. Meanwhile, they would've faced a fourth down had the penalty not been called.

The Bengals traded Wilson to the Cowboys in November. He was released by Dallas last month.

Retirement Message

July 31, 2023; Cincinnati, OH, USA; Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson (55) smiles as he walks between drills during NFL training camp practice, Monday, July 31, 2023, in Cincinnati. Mandatory Credit: Kareem Elgazzar-Imagn Images | Cincinnati Enquirer-Imagn Images

Wilson wrote a heartfelt message to Bengals fans and the City of Cincinnati on Instagram. Check it out below:

"After a lot of thought and prayer, I’ve decided to officially retire from the NFL. From being a Wyoming kid with big dreams to hearing my name called in the 3rd round of the 2020 Draft by the Cincinnati Bengals… football gave me more than I ever could have imagined. Cincinnati will always mean a lot to me. The teammates, coaches, staff, and fans made those years unforgettable. That 2021 playoff run was something special — the interception in Tennessee to send us to the AFC Championship, beating Kansas City to win the AFC, and taking the field in the Super Bowl. Those moments and that locker room are something I’ll carry with me forever. And the best part of all, my daughter was born there 🧡 I’m also thankful for the opportunity to finish this season in Dallas and for the way that locker room welcomed me in. When I look back on my career, I just feel grateful. Not many Wyoming kids get the chance to live out their dream in the NFL, and I never took a single snap for granted. I also want to thank my friends and family for the support they’ve given me every step of the way. To my wife, my daughter, my mom, my dad, and my sister — none of this would have been possible without you. Now I’m excited for what’s ahead — more time with family, new fitness challenges, and the next chapter of life. Thank you to every teammate, coach, trainer, staff member, and fan who was part of the journey. And to Cincinnati… I’ll always appreciate the way you embraced me. Who Dey forever. 🧡🖤 55 out 🙏🏽"