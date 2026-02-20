Former Bengals Mainstay Released By Cowboys Following Midseason Trade

CINCINNATI — Former Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson was released by the Dallas Cowboys on Friday afternoon. Patrick Walker of Cowboys.com was the first to report the news.

The Bengals traded Wilson to the Cowboys on Nov. 4 for a seventh round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. He had 24 tackles and one pass defensed in seven games for Dallas. By releasing Wilson, the Cowboys clear $6.5 million in cap space for the 2026 season.

Trade Request

Aug 7, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson (55) in the tunnel against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Wilson requested a trade in October after the Bengals benched him for rookie Barrett Carter.

"I felt like I was [playing OK]," Wilson told reporters. "But obviously Zac (Taylor) felt otherwise."

The Bengals' defense struggled for most of the 2025 season—with and without Wilson.

Wilson's Legacy

Cincinnati Bengals inside linebacker Logan Wilson (55) takes down Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers during the 1st half of the Super Bowl 56, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. Nfl Super Bowl 56 Los Angeles Rams Vs Cincinnati Bengals Feb 13 2022 582638 | Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

Wilson spent five and a half seasons with the Bengals They selected him in the third round (65th overall) in the 2020 NFL Draft. He was a key piece of their defense, which included a trip to Super Bowl LVI and back-to-back AFC Championship Game appearances in 2021 and 2022. Wilson signed a four-year, $36 million contract prior to the 2023 season.

One of the biggest "what-ifs" in Bengals history is Wilson's holding penalty on Cooper Kupp in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LVI. The Rams got a first down on the play and scored the game-winning touchdown a few plays later. Meanwhile, they would've faced a fourth down had the penalty not been called.

Regardless, Wilson was a very good player for the Bengals, but things clearly didn't work during his 2+ months in Dallas. He'll become a free agent and look to continue his playing career elsewhere.

Sign Up For Our DAILY Newsletter for More Free Coverage of the Cincinnati Bengals Delivered to You Directly

For more on the Cincinnati Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and be sure to check us out on your favorite audio platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio and Amazon. Watch the video below:

Join the 63,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on YouTube.

Follow us on Twitter/X: @BengalsTalkSI. Join the 117,000+ Bengals Fans That Have Liked Our Facebook Page. Subscribe and follow the Locked On Bengals Podcast: the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast. Join the 49,000+ Bengals Fans That Follow Us on TikTok. Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more! We're a one-stop shop for all things Cincinnati Bengals!