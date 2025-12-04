Ja'Marr Chase Has Unique Way of Describing What Joe Burrow Means to Bengals

CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is trying to do the improbable: Lead Cincinnati to the playoffs, even though they went 1-8 without him.

Burrow missed nine games after suffering a grade 3 toe sprain against the Jaguars that required surgery in Week 2. The Bengals got off to a good start, beating the Ravens 32-14 on Thanksgiving night in Burrow's return.

Cincinnati is on the road again this week. They head to Buffalo to play the Bills on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET. They're 5.5-point underdogs. Ja'Marr Chase had a unique way of describing Burrow in "underdog" situations, comparing him to a famous superhero.

"I don't think Joe is the underdog. I think they're looking at the whole team as the underdog in the situation," Chase said. "Joe's just doing what Captain America do, save us a day. You know what I'm saying? That's what we need him to do as a quarterback, as a leader of the offense, of the whole team. We need him to step up and be that guy."

The Bengals certainly need Burrow to play great on Sunday against the Bills if they're going to take down Josh Allen, James Cook and an 8-4 Buffalo team that crushed Pittsburgh last week.

Should Captain America be Burrow's new nickname?

"No, no, no," Chase said. "That's not his nickname."

"Shiesty... I like Shiesty," he said with a smile.

The Bengals need Burrow to be his normal superhero self if they're going to beat the Bills on Sunday in Buffalo. Watch the whole conversation with Chase below:

-----

