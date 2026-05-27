The Bengals added an injection of talent to multiple levels of the defense this offseason with the additions of players such as Bryan Cook, Boye Mafe and, most notably, trading for an all-pro defensive tackle in Dexter Lawrence.

In almost every aspect, this team should improve this season, something Joe Burrow firmly believes can happen, as he went on record saying that this is the most talented roster that the team has had since he was drafted. Burrow went as far as to say that they will win a lot of games this year and even win the Super Bowl.

“This is the most talented roster we’ve had since I’ve been here,” Burrow said. “We’re gonna win a lot of games this year and play great and win the Super Bowl.”

That sentiment is not just singular to Burrow either, as many others around the league are buying into the Bengals' ability to be a serious threat in the AFC.

NFL Executives Believe In the Bengals

Jan 4, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws a pass in the fourth quarter the Cleveland Brownsat Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Greene-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images | Sam Greene-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

Jason La Canfora confirmed via Fansided that there are executives in the NFL who believe Burrow and the Bengals could be the biggest threat in the AFC this season after their efforts to improve the pieces around their quarterback.

One general manager noted what happened the last time the Bengals fielded a solid defense.

"The last time they had a defense, he almost went to the Super Bowl," noted one general manager, "and the year before, they probably should have won the Super Bowl. There's no reason for him to not have a huge year."

Another GM said gushed about the Bengals' offseason moves.

“I love their offseason,” another GM said. “They might be the team to beat in the AFC.”

There is little reason to doubt Burrow's ability to lead the Bengals through a deep run in the playoffs and possibly even a Super Bowl, as everyone has seen him do it before. But the organization doing everything in its power to complement an elite offense led by Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins has been a breath of fresh air, to say the least.

As mentioned above, we have seen Burrow lead his team deep into the playoffs with just a solid defense. However, with Burrow and his elite receivers being better than earlier in their careers, and a defense that could have an even higher ceiling than those teams from 2021 and 2022, there is reason to believe that this Bengals team could be the one to finally bring the coveted Lombardi trophy to the city of Cincinnati.

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