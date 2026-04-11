NFL Draft Odds Suggest Bengals May Have Their Choice of 2 Defensive Studs

The Cincinnati Bengals came into the offseason needing to upgrade their defense, so they spent most of free agency hunting down some impact players.

They added Bryan Cook, Ja'Sir Taylor, and Kyle Dugger to bolster the secondary. On the defensive line, the Bengals signed Jonathan Allen at defensive tackle and Boye Mafe on the edge after losing Joseph Ossai and Trey Hendrickson in free agency.

With the NFL draft quickly approaching, the Bengals need to hit the jackpot with the No. 10 pick, preferably on a defensive player. The only exception would be if Notre Dame's Jeremiyah Love somehow falls to pick No. 10, which is unlikely.

The latest NFL draft odds, via DraftKings, suggest the Bengals could have a few solid options.

Caleb Downs Expected to Be Available at Pick No. 10

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive back Caleb Downs catches a ball during Pro Day for NFL scouts at the Woody Hayes Athletics Center on March 25, 2026. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Per DraftKings, Ohio State safety Caleb Downs is -330 to be selected at pick No. 10 or later and +240 to be selected at pick No. 9 or earlier. That means, unless something drastic changes, the Bengals will likely have him on the board when they're on the clock.

Downs would be the perfect addition at safety and at nickel. He's a versatile defensive back with the ability to adapt and play multiple spots on defense. He works well as a nickel while also being able to roam the middle of the field in coverage. Downs is notorious for blowing up outside runs and screen plays with his instincts and ability to get moving downhill very quickly.

Adding him to the Bengals defense would be a big step in the right direction. But he's not the only impact defensive player who they could have on the board in the first round.

Rueben Bain Jr. Might Also Be Available At Pick No. 10

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. (4) against the Indiana Hoosiers during the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Miami edge rusher Rueben Bain is currently -175 to be selected at pick No. 9 or later and +135 to be selected at pick No. 8 or earlier. That means he's expected to be available for the Kansas City Chiefs at pick No. 9, but it's hard to imagine the Chiefs passing up on him, too.

Still, the fact that he's slowly slipped from being a top-three or four pick in the draft to potentially being available to the Bengals at No. 10 is a huge positive for Cincinnati.

Bain, though he has relatively short arms, is one of the more impressive pass rushers in this draft class with elite production at ever level he's played. The Bengals would be very fortunate if they had to decide between him and Downs with their first round pick.

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