Sources: Bengals OC Dan Pitcher Among Top Contenders for Browns Head Coaching Job

CINCINNATI — Bengals offensive coordinator Dan Pitcher is still "very much in the mix" for the Browns head coaching job, league sources have confirmed.

Pitcher interviewed for the job last week. The Browns are expected to bring in multiple candidates for second interviews, including Pitcher, sources say.

Former Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken and current Browns defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz are also getting second interviews for the head coaching job.

If the Browns hire an offensive minded head coach like Pitcher or Monken, they're expected to try to retain Schwartz as their defensive coordinator.

Cleveland is reportedly bringing in Rams passing game coordinator Nate Scheelhaase and Jaguars offensive coordinator Grant Udinski for interviews.

“I think our responsibility is to search far and wide. There are good coaches out there. You know, we’ve just got to do our homework and find the right fit for us,” Browns general manager Andrew Berry said ahead of their head coaching search. “We’ll have no preconceived notions as we go into the search.”

The Browns continued interest in Pitcher and other young, up-and-coming offensive minds aligns with what NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported earlier this week.

"Many around the league have viewed the Browns as a team that could hire a head coach who might be a year away from being a legitimate candidate," Schultz said. "But in their eyes, 'if he's going to be a head coach in the future, why wait?' that's why you're seeing Cleveland interview requests for Bengals OC Dan Pitcher, Jags OC Grant Udinski, and Rams pass game coordinator Nate Scheelhaase, pairing a young offensive mind with Schwartz is seen as very intriguing to Cleveland."

Pitcher has been in the Bengals' organization since 2018 and has been their offensive coordinator for the past two seasons. Don't be shocked if the Bengals lose him to their division rival sometime this month.

Cleveland is the only team that has brought Pitcher in for an interview so far this offseason. The Browns are clearly casting a wide search that includes plenty of young offensive minds. Look for the process to speed up early next week with Pitcher still firmly in the mix.

