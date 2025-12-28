Ravens’ Win Over Packers Boosts Bengals’ 2026 NFL Draft Position

CINCINNATI — The Bengals still have two games left this season, but their 2026 NFL Draft position is becoming much clearer.

Cincinnati will pick no lower than 13th in the 2026 NFL Draft following the Ravens' 41-24 win over the Packers on Saturday night in Green Bay.

The Bengals are currently scheduled to pick ninth. They're favored on Sunday against the Cardinals. They'll be favored in Week 18 against the Browns.

Even if they win both games, they'll have the 13th selection or better in April's draft.

Draft History

Oct 21, 2001; Cincinnati, OH, USA; Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Takeo Spikes (51) in action against the Chicago Bears at Paul Brown Stadium. The Bears beat the Bengals 24-0. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-Imagn Images | Matthew Emmons-Imagn Images

Cincinnati has picked 13th overall twice in team history. In 1985 they took wide receiver Eddie Brown. He was a big part of their Super Bowl run in 1988 and won Offensive Rookie of the Year in 1985. The Bengals also picked linebacker Takeo Spikes with the 13th overall selection in the 1998 NFL Draft.

Spikes only spent five seasons in Cincinnati, but he was productive. He finished with 100+ tackles in all five seasons, compiling 571 tackles and 14.5 sacks.

Both Brown and Spikes were both productive rookies. The Bengals would like nothing more than to get that type of production from whoever they pick in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Check out the 2026 NFL Draft order ahead of Sunday's games below:

1. NY Giants: 2–13

2. Las Vegas: 2–13

3. Cleveland: 3–12

4.NY Jets: 3–12

5. Tennessee: 3–12

6. Arizona: 3–12

7. Washington: 4–12

8. New Orleans: 5–10

9. Cincinnati: 5–10

10. Kansas City: 6-10

11. Miami: 6–9

12. Atlanta: 6–9

13. Tampa Bay: 7–8

Sign UP For Our DAILY Newsletter for MORE FREE Coverage of the Cincinnati Bengals Delivered to YOU Directly

For more on the Bengals, including Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals, make sure you watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel. Be sure to check us out on your favorite audio platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio and Amazon.

Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more! We're a one-stop shop for all things Cincinnati Bengals!

-----

Join the 62,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on YouTube.

Follow us on Twitter/X: @BengalsTalkSI

Join the 115,000+ Bengals Fans That Have Liked Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the Locked On Bengals Podcast: the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow us on TikTok where nearly 50,000 Bengals fans watch us