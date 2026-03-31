Surprise Name Emerging as Bengals First‑Round Option in 2026 NFL Draft

Jermod McCoy is officially a contender to be the 10th pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

The former Tennessee star had an excellent Pro Day for the Volunteers on Tuesday. His performance makes him a first round lock and a real contender to be the Bengals' first round selection this year.

Pro Day Performance

Tennessee defensive back Jermod McCoy (3) before a college football game between Tennessee and UAB at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Sept. 20, 2025. | Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

McCoy posted an impressive 4.38 40-yard dash on Tuesday. He also had a 38-inch vertical leap and a broad jump of 10-feet, 7-inches.

Those are impressive numbers. McCoy is coming off of a torn ACL and didn't play in 2025. He needed to post high-end numbers on Tuesday to enter the first round conversation for the Bengals. He did exactly that—and then some.

If the unofficial numbers are accurate, McCoy posted a 94.7 relative athletic score, which puts him in the 95th percentile among cornerbacks. He would vault into an elite prospect.

Jermod McCoy 40-yard dash at UT’s Pro Day ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/let2gIWEFn — Ryan Sylvia (@RyanTSylvia) March 31, 2026

What Scouts Say

Tennessee defensive back Jermod McCoy (3) catches the fumble and gains control during the second quarter at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. | Stephanie Amador / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

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McCoy is one of the top cornerback prospects in this year's draft. If he's healthy, there's reason to believe he could go ahead of LSU defensive back Mansoor Delane in the draft next month.

"McCoy is a toolsy outside corner with CB1 flashes, but an ACL tear robbed him of a much-needed third season," Lance Zierlein of NFL.com wrote. "Hips and feet are smooth, allowing for quality lateral transitions and efficient gathers to match hard-breaking curls. He’s athletic in his recoveries but average acceleration leaves him chasing too often on go routes. More focused, physical press disruption should make the rep easier to control. He’s opportunistic with strong ball skills at the catch point. His route squeeze and zone awareness should improve with more reps. We should expect McCoy’s athletic traits and instincts to help him make up for lost time once he gets into camp."

His athleticism and man-to-man coverage ability are rare. The Bengals and the rest of the NFL covet players with McCoy's ability. If he's healthy, and it would appear he is—there's no reason why he wouldn't be in the mix for the Bengals at No. 10 overall.

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