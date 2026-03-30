The Bengals’ First-Round Plan in the 2026 NFL Draft Should Be Simple

The Bengals have plenty of needs going into the 2026 NFL Draft. The good news is they have the 10th overall selection and should be able to get really talented player with that pick.

Most people expect Cincinnati to take a defensive end, safety or linebacker. Others believe it will be a cornerback.

Ultimately, the Bengals should take the best player available. It would be foolish to limit themselves to one side of the ball. The draft is hard enough. Completely dismissing offense or dismissing multiple position groups ahead of the draft would be concerning.

Most fans have certainly done that, which is fine, but it isn't something the Bengals should do.

Draft History

Jan 4, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Myles Murphy (99) wraps up Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) in the first quarter at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Greene-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images | Sam Greene-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

The Bengals have invested far more draft capital in their defense than their offense over the past four years. In fact, 10 of their last 13 draft picks in the first three rounds have been used on defense.

Amarius Mims, Dylan Fairchild and Jermaine Burton are the only picks they've used on offense in the first three rounds dating back to the 2022 NFL Draft.

Three of their first rounders were on defense over that span, with Dax Hill, Myles Murphy and Shemar Stewart. All four of their second round picks were on defense: Cam Taylor-Britt, DJ Turner, Kris Jenkins and Demetrius Knight Jr. Cincinnati has spent three third round picks on defenders over that span: Zach Carter, Jordan Battle and McKinnley Jackson.

The Bengals have invested a lot of draft capital in their defense. It hasn't paid off. That doesn't mean that Hill, Turner, Murphy or Battle can't be valuable pieces moving forward. It does show you how long it can take players to develop.

The Bengals need instant impact. They need to find a player that is going to make them better in 2026.

Instant Impact

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive back Caleb Downs catches a ball during Pro Day for NFL scouts at the Woody Hayes Athletics Center on March 25, 2026. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Bengals need to find an instant contributor with the 10th overall pick. The chances are good that a player like Caleb Downs, Rueben Bain Jr. or Sonny Styles will still be on the board. All three players should make their presence felt right away.

What if those guys are gone? What if the Bengals have Jeremiah Love, Francis Mauigoa or Carnell Tate ranked higher than the next best defender? Should they ignore their board and address the defense?

The short answer is no.

For example, if the Bengals think Tate, Love or Mauigoa is the best player available and that they could be instant contributors as rookies and a major building block moving forward, then that should be the pick.

The Bengals need help on defense. No one is denying that fact. They also need to get it right with the 10th overall pick. This can't be a 2-3 year process waiting for development.

Ideally, they would find a plug-and-play defender that would help establish a true identity on defense.

If that player isn't on the board, they shouldn't force it just to address their defense. The Bengals should be all-in on taking the best player available.

Cincinnati's board should be wide open from a position standpoint. On defense, they should be open to a cornerback, safety, defensive tackle edge rusher or linebacker at 10th overall. On offense, everything should be in play outside of quarterback. That means they should be open to a wide receiver, tight end, running back and offensive tackle.

Some of these positions cancel themselves. It doesn't look like there is a tight end worth the 10th overall selection. Outside of Arvell Reese and Styles, there probably isn't a linebacker worth the pick.

There's one running back, one wide receiver (maybe two) and maybe one offensive tackle that could be in the mix.

Bottom Line

The chances are good that the Bengals can address a big need on defense by taking the best player on their board with the 10th overall selection. If the top guy on their board plays offense, they shouldn't shy away from using the 10th pick on that player.

Draft players, not positions. If they Bengals do that at No. 10, they'll get a really good player that can help them win this season.