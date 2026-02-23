Under-the-Radar Prospect Emerging as Bengals Player to Watch at 2026 NFL Combine

The Cincinnati Bengals have a few building blocks on their roster that could be a major piece of the team's next Super Bowl push. The trio of Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase, and Tee Higgins is good enough to keep the Bengals in practically every game, regardless of opponent. But health has handicapped the Bengals from reaching their potential over the last three years.

To make matters worse, the Bengals defense has held them back from having a chance to make a realistic Super Bowl push. The offense can only do so much. If the defense is ranked near the bottom of the league, the Bengals will always be fighting an uphill battle.

As a result, the Bengals are expected to aggressively look to upgrade their defense this offseason. With Trey Hendrickson likely leaving town, the Bengals will need to get creative with how they look to add talent.

Free agency and the trade block could be utilized, but Bengals fans should be very focused on the NFL draft and the NFL Draft Combine over the coming months.

Bengals Should Have Their Eyes on Kyle Louis at 2026 NFL Combine

Nov 22, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers linebacker Kyle Louis (9) reacts after a sack with defensive lineman Isaiah Neal (2) against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the first quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field.

Sports Illustrated's Justin Melo recently put together a list of hidden gems that each NFL team should have their eyes on during the upcoming NFL Draft Combine. For the Bengals, Melo suggested they should key in on Pittsburgh linebacker Kyle Louis.

"If the Cincinnati Bengals don't draft a first-round linebacker, they should earmark Kyle Louis for later on," Melo wrote. "Louis was super athletic at this year's Senior Bowl, easily covering every blade of glass while defending sideline to sideline. He surpassed 21.30 mph on the GPS in Mobile."

Louis is a freak athlete who could be a star at the NFL Draft Combine. He has the speed and athleticism to jump off the page at you, which will be on display at the combine. He's not projected to be an early pick, which would give the Bengals a chance to select him in the middle of the draft.

He's been an excellent playmaker over the last two seasons with the Pitt Panthers. Lewis has recorded 24 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, and six interceptions over that span. His speed has been his best trait, which would fit very well in the middle of the Bengals defense. It's hard to find a player with that kind of athleticism and playmaking ability down the board.

