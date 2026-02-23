Under-the-Radar Prospect Emerging as Bengals Player to Watch at 2026 NFL Combine
In this story:
The Cincinnati Bengals have a few building blocks on their roster that could be a major piece of the team's next Super Bowl push. The trio of Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase, and Tee Higgins is good enough to keep the Bengals in practically every game, regardless of opponent. But health has handicapped the Bengals from reaching their potential over the last three years.
To make matters worse, the Bengals defense has held them back from having a chance to make a realistic Super Bowl push. The offense can only do so much. If the defense is ranked near the bottom of the league, the Bengals will always be fighting an uphill battle.
As a result, the Bengals are expected to aggressively look to upgrade their defense this offseason. With Trey Hendrickson likely leaving town, the Bengals will need to get creative with how they look to add talent.
Free agency and the trade block could be utilized, but Bengals fans should be very focused on the NFL draft and the NFL Draft Combine over the coming months.
Bengals Should Have Their Eyes on Kyle Louis at 2026 NFL Combine
Sign Up For Our DAILY Newsletter for More Free Coverage of the Cincinnati Bengals Delivered to You Directly
Sports Illustrated's Justin Melo recently put together a list of hidden gems that each NFL team should have their eyes on during the upcoming NFL Draft Combine. For the Bengals, Melo suggested they should key in on Pittsburgh linebacker Kyle Louis.
"If the Cincinnati Bengals don't draft a first-round linebacker, they should earmark Kyle Louis for later on," Melo wrote. "Louis was super athletic at this year's Senior Bowl, easily covering every blade of glass while defending sideline to sideline. He surpassed 21.30 mph on the GPS in Mobile."
Louis is a freak athlete who could be a star at the NFL Draft Combine. He has the speed and athleticism to jump off the page at you, which will be on display at the combine. He's not projected to be an early pick, which would give the Bengals a chance to select him in the middle of the draft.
He's been an excellent playmaker over the last two seasons with the Pitt Panthers. Lewis has recorded 24 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, and six interceptions over that span. His speed has been his best trait, which would fit very well in the middle of the Bengals defense. It's hard to find a player with that kind of athleticism and playmaking ability down the board.
More NFL: Trade Buzz: Bengals Considered Landing Spot for Commanders’ $90 Million Defender
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and be sure to check us out on your favorite audio platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio and Amazon.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Zach Pressnell has experience covering all major US sports at both the professional and collegiate levels. He’s produced content for FanSided, Blog Red Machine, The Game Haus, Bethany College Athletics and the Bethany College online newspaper, He graduated from Bethany College (WV) with a degree in Communications and Media Arts, specializing in Sports Journalism. Pressnell was also a four-year member of the baseball team where he earned himself All-PAC recognition as a pitcher (and a cool Tommy John surgery scar). Now, Pressnell specializes in NFL and MLB coverage for Sports Illustrated’s “On SI” network among others.Follow zpretzel