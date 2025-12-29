Zac Taylor Heaps Praise on Myles Garrett With NFL Sack Record at Stake

CINCINNATI — Browns star defensive end Myles Garrett has 22 sacks this season. He's one sack away from setting the NFL record in a season. Michael Strahan (2001) and TJ Watt (2021) both finished with 22.5 sacks.

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor knows Garrett is going to do everything he can to get the record on Sunday in the season finale for both teams.

"Every year we play him in Week 18, there's something on the line for his career," Taylor said. "Last year, it was his 100th sack. We just gotta have a plan that puts us in the best chance to win the game, and he can handle whatever he's gonna handle. The way he plays in Week 1, and he plays the same every week. So whether he's got something on the line or not, he's got our full attention."

Garrett had two sacks against the Bengals in Week 1. Cincinnati won an ugly game 17-16. Garrett was arguably the best player on the field that day. He went on to have a great season. Taylor paid Garrett the ultimate compliment.

"He's the best. He's the best defensive player on planet Earth.” Taylor said. “I don't even know how to, you can't put it into words. It's hard to describe what your plan has to be when you play against him. And it's all hands on deck. I have as much respect for him as any player we've ever gone against. It's not a fun process pre-game. It's not a fun process during the game. We take a lot of pride, have a great plan to try to give us our best chance of success. And I think the fact that he's in position, where he's at for this record is a credit to him that he's done it at such a high level repeatedly over and over and over again, and he's an absolute nightmare. And so, no, I don't enjoy one second of preparing for him."

The Bengals are hoping to improve to 7-10 on the season and 4-2 in the AFC North. They're hoping to sweep Cleveland for a second-straight season.

Sign UP For Our DAILY Newsletter for MORE FREE Coverage of the Cincinnati Bengals Delivered to YOU Directly

For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and be sure to check us out on your favorite audio platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio and Amazon.

Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more! We're a one-stop shop for all things Cincinnati Bengals!

-----

Join the 62,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on YouTube.

Follow us on Twitter/X: @BengalsTalkSI

Join the 115,000+ Bengals Fans That Have Liked Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the Locked On Bengals Podcast: the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Join the 49,000+ Bengals Fans That Follow Us on TikTok