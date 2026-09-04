NFL Executives Barely Rank Bengals as NFL Playoff Contender Despite 2026 Offseason Overhaul

The Bengals have garnered plenty of media hype this offseason, but NFL executives aren't quite buying in. The Athletic's Mike Sando polled six NFL executives on how they think the AFC standings will play out this fall, and Cincinnati checked in with a median spot of seventh overall, just inside the playoff field.

The defensive struggles weighed them down again, while teams like Buffalo, Denver, Houston, New England, Baltimore, and Kansas City slotted above them in that order.

Prove-It Time

Aug 13, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) adjusts his helmet during a stop in play in the first half against the Detroit Lions at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cincinnati had the widest range of individual gauges, with one exec placing them second in the conference and another placing them 10th, behind teams like Pittsburgh and Jacksonville.

"Even with Burrow back, they have to make a huge jump defensively," That low-ranking exec said to Sando. "You could argue for flipping Cincy and Pittsburgh. But I think Pittsburgh, Jacksonville and Indy, I think I have that clump right."

Defense is much easier to turn around in one offseason than a bad offense, and we know where Cincinnati stands in the latter whenever Joe Burrow plays consistently. The Bengals are also a bit top-heavy with this current roster.

If names like Bryan Cook or Dexter Lawrence get injured for extended periods of time on that new-look unit, then it could crater back to the bottom again like last season. The 2025 defense allowed the most yards per play in the league.

Another low-ranking executive had the offensive line on his mind, even though it ranked fourth in Pro Football Focus's pass-blocking efficiency across the final 11 weeks of the 2025 season.

A lot of those pressure issues fall at Joe Burrow's feet to not get sacked as often when he is under duress (19.8% pressure-to-sack ratio last season, 30th among qualified QBs).

"For me, it was the O-line that held me back," the exec ranking the Bengals eighth in the AFC noted to Sando. "You love the skill-position talent, and the defense should leap, but I'm not sure they have the scheme to be elite defensively. Offensively, can they run it with Chase Brown? Do they even want to run it? Can they protect? This ain't fantasy football."

It's a little bit more motivation for the Bengals, and especially those two clear issue units throughout this decade. If both play at an average level, Cincinnati should push Baltimore for a division crown and finish higher than seventh in the actual AFC standings.

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