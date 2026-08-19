NFL Rumors: Bengals Could Target Cincinnati Native to Bolster Defense

The Bengals could continue to add to the defense as the regular season draws near.

Rumors surfaced from Easton Butler that the Bengals called the Packers about possibly trading for cornerback Carrington Valentine.

"Teams have been calling the Packers about the availability of CB Carrington Valentine," Butler tweeted. "The 3 teams that have called are the Pittsburgh Steelers, Miami Dolphins, and Cincinnati Bengals. Valentine is on the last year of his rookie deal, where he is scheduled to make $3.7 million this year."

Valentine Would Solidify Corner Depth

Green Bay Packers cornerback Carrington Valentine (24) is shown at training camp Friday, July 31, 2026 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

D.J. Turner and Dax Hill are the Bengals starters at both boundary corner spots in 2026, the depth behind them however could be worrisome for the coaching staff.

D.J. Ivey and third round rookie Tacario Davis are the only boundary specific backup corners currently on the Bengals. Davis has already dealt with injury so far in training camp, and while Ivey has flashed, he has only contributed as a special teamer up to this point in his career.

Acquiring Valentine would add an established veteran with a solid track record of play behind both Hill and Turner. Valentine has totaled 12 PBUs, and three interceptions over his three year NFL career, earning his place as a starter in Green Bay as a seventh-round rookie out of Kentucky.

Valentine grew up in Cincinnati as well so he is more than familiar with the area and culture. He attended Archbishop High School in Hamilton County before taking his talents down south to the University of Kentucky where he notched 15 PBUs and an interception across 35 games.

If a trade were to take place, names such as Kris Jenkins Jr. or Andrei Iosivas could be moved for a player like Valentine.. Younger players have emerged for the Bengals during training camp at both defensive tackle and wide receiver as Landon Robinson and Colbie Young have made strong impressions.

The Bengals need more established depth in the cornerback room, and Valentine would bring that with a solid floor of play.

Valentine even made a solid play against Ja'Marr Chase and the Bengals when they played the Packers last season where he broke up a pass against Chase. Of course Chase responded immediately with a spectacular touchdown grab.

Teams have been calling the Packers about the availability of CB Carrington Valentine. The 3 teams that have called are the Pittsburgh Steelers, Miami Dolphins, and Cincinnati Bengals. Valentine is on the last year of his rookie deal, where he is scheduled to make $3.7mil this… pic.twitter.com/k3VroKyJrU — Easton Butler (@Easton__Butler) August 18, 2026

Watch First Word, Cincinnati's only morning sports show. Subscribe to our show here. For more on Bengals training camp, watch the video below on Andrei Iosivas' future and whether or not he can be a possible trade chip: