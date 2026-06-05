The burning question those following the Bengals have currently is whether or not the team will add a proven veteran linebacker.

After all, the team did trade for a star in Dexter Lawrence on the defensive line, while adding starting-caliber players such as Bryan Cook and Boye Mafe at safety and defensive end, respectively, in free agency, opting to not address linebacker in free agency or the draft.

And after comments from ESPN Senior NFL Writer Jeremy Fowler on First Word, it sounds very much like the Bengals coaching staff and front office are waiting to see how second-year linebackers Demetrius Knight Jr. and Barrett Carter adjust in the system following their rookie seasons.

Fowler indicated that while he can see the Bengals adding a linebacker, they will likely wait to entertain the idea of adding to the position after OTAs and minicamp conclude in June, in order to see what improvements Knight Jr. and Carter have made.

"I could see them adding. This time of year is tricky, there's not a lot of free agency movement" Fowler said. "Because its in May and June you kind of want to see what your young guys can do, see what you have, and then if you realize 'oh wow these guys can't play' then you go sign somebody."

Which Linebackers Could Fit the Bengals?

Nov 9, 2025; Berlin, Germany; Indianapolis Colts linebacker Germaine Pratt (53) against the Atlanta Falcons during the NFL Berlin Game at Olympic Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

As for which linebackers the Bengals could target, Fowler laid out names like Germaine Pratt, albeit knowing that things ended rather ugly between Pratt and the Bengals, as well as a name like Matt Milano.

"I can see Cincinnati adding a linebacker. I mean, hey, Germaine Pratt's still out there. He was a good player for them, I know it didn't end the best, so maybe that's not the best route" Fowler admitted. "You've got Matt Milano still out there. The problem with the linebackers is there's a lot of aging players."

How Possible is a Bengals Trade for Jordyn Brooks?

Nov 9, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins linebacker Jordyn Brooks (20) runs on the field before a game against the Buffalo Bills at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Romance-Imagn Images | Jeff Romance-Imagn Images

Fowler went on to say that teams looking to make a big upgrade at linebacker would have to look at a trade and noted that teams with good linebackers like Jordyn Brooks for the Miami Dolphins would want to receive a major return.

"I think the teams that want to make a big-time upgrade would look at a trade, and there aren't teams really eager to give up like a Jordyn Brooks in Miami unless you're giving up major capital" Fowler said. "For the Bengals' taste, especially with giving up the first for Dexter Lawrence, I don't know that they would make another big swing for a trade right now."

It is highly unlikely that the Bengals make a play for Brooks. Eeven though he is 29 years old, he is still coming off an All-Pro season in which he led the NFL in tackles with 183 (99 solo), so in order to acquire him, it would likely take a premium pick or trading away an ascending player.

The Bengals could certainly look to add at the linebacker spot still, but do not expect it to be for a player such as Brooks.

Check out Fowler's entire interview on First Word below and subscribe to their YouTube Channel here.