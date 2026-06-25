One Final Move Could Solve Bengals’ Biggest Remaining Weakness

ESPN's Aaron Schatz broke down one final move for each NFL team to make this offseason, and fans will be stunned to see this, but he dialed into a free-agent addition so many have lobbied the Bengals to make over the past few months.

They've beefed up every level of the defense in free agency, outside of that second linebacker level.

Bobby On Board?

Oct 9, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) scrambles defended by New York Giants linebacker Bobby Okereke (58) during the third quarter of the game at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Schatz thinks the Bengals should sign free agent linebacker Bobby Okereke. The 29-year-old just played his seventh season in the league as a member of the Titans and Giants.

"Linebackers Demetrius Knight Jr. and Barrett Carter were not very good as rookies for the Bengals last season, and it's a position where the team can definitely still upgrade," Schatz wrote. "A lot of Bengals fans are interested in Bobby Wagner, but it's hard to say how much he still has in the tank at age 36.

"A better choice might be Okereke, formerly of the Giants. He's much more of a run stopper than a pass coverage guy, but so is Wagner at this point, and Okereke is less likely to be in decline as he turns 30 in late July. And like Wagner, Okereke is a high-character locker room influence, as he was the Giants' nominee for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award last season."

Okereke isn't going to bring the All-Pro name like Wagner at the linebacker spot, but he could be a solid buy-low option for a front office that just had to restructure a contract for the first time in franchise history to make the financial picture more comfortable.

Okereke posted a 56.7 Pro Football Focus grade last season after three-straight campaigns of 73-plus marks, so he's shown to be consistent for extended periods of recent play and shouldn't be very expensive on a one-year flier.

He's played 1,100-plus snaps in two of the past three seasons, bringing a strong durability trend as well. A one-year deal lower than $5 million could be all Okereke can claw out, and the Bengals could be that fit if they pursue him ahead of the season.

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