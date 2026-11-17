Former Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin had a well-circulated quote last week where he said if you don’t get pressure on Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow with a four-man rush, it’s like trying to run on the beach.

As the Steelers found out Sunday night, if you don’t get pressure on Burrow when you’re blitzing, you’re running into a firing squad.

Pittsburgh blitzed Burrow on 12 dropbacks and repeatedly paid the price in the Bengals’ 38-18 triumph Sunday night.

Linebacker Patrick Queen recorded the team’s lone sack on one of the 12 blitzes.

As for the other 11?

Burrow was 11 of 11 for 181 yards, averaging a gaudy 16.5 yards per attempt.

Burrow, Bengals Exploit Steelers Blitz with Huge Night

Nov 15, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'marr Chase (1) runs for a gain past Pittsburgh Steelers safety Jaquan Brisker (3) during the second quarter at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Every time they blitz us, it’s a big-play opportunity for us,” Bengals offensive coordinator Dan Pitcher said. “There is not an ounce of us that feels like, ‘Oh no, here comes the blitz.’ It's, ‘please blitz us.’”

“Because we have just supreme confidence in in our guys’ ability to protect it,” he added. “And then you guys can see what our skill guys and our quarterback can do.”

Last night against the Steelers, Burrow was a perfect 11 of 11 when blitzed for 181 yards and 16.5 yards per attempt. https://t.co/cWM8INg1fa pic.twitter.com/UgnL6JT5dF — Jay Morrison (@ByJayMorrison) November 16, 2026

Five of Burrow's 11 completions agaisnt the blitz went to Ja'Marr Chase for 126 yards. Chase had anothe rsix receptions for 105 yards when Pittsburgh didn't blitz.

In the last three games, Burrow is 30 of 33 for 391 yards with five touchdowns and one interception.

And the protection Pitcher referenced is a big part of that.

Burrow took just three hits Sunday night, a season low. The last time he got hit fewer than that was Week 4 of 2024 at Carolina, when the Panthers recorded just two.

In two games against the Steelers this season, Burrow has dropped back 81 times and has only been sacked twice with nine hits.

“I thought the protection was outstanding, and that certainly starts up front with five linemen,” Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said before also praising running backs Chase Brown and Samaje Perine as well as the tight ends.

“I thought Joe played really fast,” Taylor added. “And so there was times where he got the ball out of his hands quickly to maybe a quick outlet or an underneath throw instead of waiting on a big chuck, which is fine. That’s a frustrating way for a defense to play.”

Pittsburgh frustration and Cincinnati’s success led the Steelers to abandon the plan. Nine of their 12 blitzes came in the first half, and two more came on the Bengals’ opening drive of the season half.

After that, it felt pointless with the Bengals holding a 31-3 lead.

“Those guys make it hard to prepare because they do so many things (on) defense, and we handled it really well,” Burrow said.

The Pittsburgh defensive players and coaches are likely saying the same about Burrow and the Bengals after being forced to deviate from their original plan in a humbling loss.

“It's like anything you, you put together a game plan and you're gonna start the game with the things you think are gonna help you win,” Pitcher said. “We've been on the other side of that coin when it doesn't work out the way that you hoped early on.

“That's disconcerting, and then you have to evaluate and adjust and decide whether to just stay the course or whether to make some changes,” he added. “So yeah, I think the way we handled it early in the football game was a big part of our success.”

The book on Burrow always has been not to blitz him.

But with how well the Cincinnati offensive line is protecting, opposing defensive coordinators feel as though they have no choice because they’re left running on the beach trying to get home with just a four-man rush.

Burrow has been blitzed at a rate of 10.2 times per pass attempt this season, which is eight most in the league among qualifying quarterbacks.

Last year, Burrow faced blitzes on 6.5 pass attempts per game, the 31st lowest rate in the league.

In 2023, it was 7.6 attempts per game, which ranked 24th fewest.

Pitcher’s plea for teams to blitz the Bengals is coming true, and Burrow is composing an MVP-worthy season through nine games.

Next up are the Washington Commanders, whose defense has the fourth-highest blitz percentage in the league (38.0).

Despite the high blitz rate, the Commanders only have 18 sacks, which rank 22nd in the league.

“I think we completed every ball,” Pitcher said Monday while scanning each blitz in his mind. “I don’t know the yardage off the top of my head, but yeah, I think we handled it pretty well.”

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