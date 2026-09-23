'Popped My Rib Back Into Place' - Joe Burrow May Have Gotten Healthier Across Hits Taken in Texans Victory

Joe Burrow may have actually gotten healthier in the physical game against Houston on Sunday.

The Bengals' most important player told a few of the opposing defensive linemen after the game that they helped pop his rib back into place, possibly the reason for his back tightness last week.

He played coy about it in the postgame presser, refusing to talk about the comment, but the NFL Films Mic'd Up footage tells a deeper story. He noted to Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins that a hit did, in fact, help him feel better in that rib area.

In-Game Fix?

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) watches from the sideline between drives in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 2 game between the Houston Texans and the Cincinnati Bengals at Reliant Stadium in Houston on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026. The Bengals improved to 2-0 on the season with a 20-6 win on the road. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Burrow had limited status at practice all last week due to back tightness.

"One of those hits popped my rib back in place," Burrow told Chase.

"Huh," Chase responded. "That's why you were on the ground like that?"

"Then afterward, it felt better," Burrow said. "It wore off."

"He adjusted your whole back," Chase joked to conclude.

The 20-6 win was a huge statement against a Texans team many picked to win the AFC South and contend for the conference entering the season.

"Yeah, it's a big one win for us. On the road, against a team like that, a team that was in position to be in the Super Bowl last year with how they were playing on defense," Burrow said after the game. "To get a win on the road like that is big for us. But it's just Week 2. We've been 0-2 before and rattled off 10 in a row. We can do the same the other way. So, we just got it; keep going."

Burrow said he felt as good as possible following those 60 minutes. He took five sacks and 10 hits in the game.

"Yeah, I'm good to go. It's a little sore after the game, but no problems. There are a lot of people across this league playing with tight backs. No big deal," Burrow noted. "I want to do that every week, I want to do that every day. I love this game. I love what I do. I love who I do it with. I just want to be out there with the guys, and nothing is going to stop me from doing that."

Check out the full inside look below:

One of those hits on @JoeyB might've actually made him feel better...? 😂@insidetheNFL Week 2 Mic'd Up on X pic.twitter.com/Motoqg1XXL — NFL (@NFL) September 22, 2026

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