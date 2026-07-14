'Quarterback' Ep. 7 Review: Flacco Storyline Continues In Earnest Even After Burrow Returns to Bengals Lineup

The assumption was that Joe Flacco’s involvement in the final episode of Season 3 of Netflix’s “Quarterback” would be limited after Joe Burrow’s returning to the Cincinnati Bengals starting lineup would be limited, but the producers clearly loved the 41-year-old’s entire story arc.

Not only do we see plenty of Flacco in Episode 7 – titled “Don’t Stop” – we get a couple of the best moments of the season.

First, the quarterback sneak in the season finale against the Cleveland Browns.

The Bengals had third and 1 at the Cleveland 30 on the first play after the two-minute warning before halftime.

The producers cut to an interview with Flacco, where he says quarterbacks coach Brad Kragthorpe asks Burrow if he wants to run a quarterback sneak.

“If I was him, I’d say, ‘no way,’” Flacco said. “And, of course, Joe said ‘no.’ I had in the back of mind, ‘they’re gonna ask me to do it, aren’t they?’”

And sure enough, head coach Zac Taylor sends Flacco into the game to run it.

“You just have to do it,” Flacco said. “It’s what your role is right now. And don’t mess it up. Get the snap and get the first down.”

Everyone knew what was coming. As Flacco trots onto the field, Bengals play-by-play announcer Dan Hoard says, “I imagine this is for a quarterback sneak.”

As the Bengals break the huddle, a Browns player somewhere close to the line of scrimmage is picked up on Flacco’s mic saying, “Joseph, you’re too old for this, man.”

Flacco gets 2 yards and runs back off the field to a large ovation from the crowd.

“It’s kind of corny,” he says. “I’m getting cheered for a QB sneak. If I was watching, I would hate me. Like look at this guy. What a loser. But whatever. It is what it is.”



Episode 1 Review: Flacco's wife and son benched him after loss to Bengals

Episode 2 Review: Flacco rips 'swaggy' QBs as Shedeur Sanders stands next to him

Episode 3 Review: Flacco's wife, kids take center stage as he's traded to Bengals

Episode 4 Review: Show goes inside helmet to detail Flacco's baptism by fire with Bengals

Episode 5 Review: Funny Flacco quote goes viral as Bengals, media react to it

Episode 6 Review: Flacco: Watt Knew What He Did on Penalty and 'That's the Steelers Defense'

That leads into a great scene when the game ends as Cleveland rookie tight end Sal Cannella asks Flacco for his jersey only to be pushed aside by tight end David Njoku as another player approaches with the same request.

As a nine-year veteran, Njoku tries to pull rank. Flacco says he’ll send everyone a jersey, but Njoku isn’t having it.

“No. I’m not leaving until I get this jersey. I promise you,” he says.

They cut to a producer interview with Flacco.

“Me being near the end, it probably has something to do with it,” he says. “It’s probably more in their mind than mine. I’m not thinking about it. I either don’t care that it’s the end, or I know it’s not the end. I hope that’s how I can be when it is the end.

“When it’s over, I won’t be super emotional about it,” Flacco continues, appearing to fight back emotions. “I’ll know. And I’ll be happy that I did what I did.”

The show wraps up the story arcs with Tennessee’s Cam Ward and Washington’s Jayden Daniels before returning to the Flacco home in New Jersey in the offseason.

We see more of him talking about the end of his career and how to balance what’s best for the family and what’s best in terms of football when it comes to his next move.

Then there’s a voiceover announcing that Flacco is re-signing with the Bengals, and we see him return to the stadium to sign his contract.

There’s a cameo with Bengals executive vice president Katie Blackburn showing Flacco where to sign as the show plays Fleetwood Mac’s “Don’t Stop” over the video.

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