Not only are the Cincinnati Bengals wearing the same uniform combo they wore when they blew a 15-point lead against the New York Jets last year, they’ll also have the same referee they had that day.

Scott Novak will be on the call for Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints at Paycor Stadium, marking his first Bengals game since the team’s infamous 39-38 loss in Week 8 last year.

Novak has been a head referee since 2019 and has been an NFL official since 2014.

The Bengals are 3-5 with Novak. The Saints also are 3-5 with him.

Upcoming Bengals Ref Novak Had a 30-Penalty Game in Week 4

Referee Scott Novak (1) informs Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) they didn’t get a first down during the third quarter against the Cleveland Browns at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Novak and his crew are averaging 17.4 accepted penalties per game, which is a close second to Craig Wrolstad (17.44) for second most in the league.

Last year Novak ranked 11th (11.82), and in 2023 he was 10th (12.24).

Novak and his crew have called 46 offensive holding penalties this year, most in the league. The next highest number is 37 by Alex Moore, who has only worked nine games this season to Novak’s 10.

The next highest number for a referee that has worked 10 games is 32 by Shawn Smith.

Novak and his crew also lead the league with 13 unnecessary roughness penalties, which is almost 50 percent more than the next highest total, which is nine by Shawn Hochuli.

In Week 4, Novak’s crew had 30 accepted penalties for 280 yards.

The penalties are the most this season, and the yards are second most behind 289 in a Week 2 overtime game between the Packers and Jets, which Novak also worked.

Novak has one career playoff assignment, which was an NFC Wild-Card game between the Buccaneers and Commanders way back in 2020.

Here is the full list of eight Bengals games Novak has worked:

Week 8, 2025: Jets 39, Bengals 38

Bengals 2-15; Cowboys 4-25

Week 14, 2024: Bengals 27, Cowboys 20

Bengals 10-77; Cowboys 4-36

Week 8, 2024: Eagles 37, Bengals 17

Bengals 1-3; Eagles 4-40

Week 14, 2023: Bengals 34, Jaguars 31

Bengals 6-35; Jaguars 7-55

Week 5, 2022: Ravens 19, Bengals 17

Bengals 4-20; Ravens 6-48

Week 9, 2021: Browns 41, Bengals 16

Bengals 4-31; Browns 10-84

Week 8, 2020: Bengals 31, Titans 20

Bengals 7-45; Titans 7-68

Week 10, 2019: Ravens 49, Bengals 13

Bengals 1-5; Ravens 5-35

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