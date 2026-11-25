Referee Report: Bengals, Saints Should Expect Lots of Flags in Sunday's Game
In this story:
Not only are the Cincinnati Bengals wearing the same uniform combo they wore when they blew a 15-point lead against the New York Jets last year, they’ll also have the same referee they had that day.
Scott Novak will be on the call for Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints at Paycor Stadium, marking his first Bengals game since the team’s infamous 39-38 loss in Week 8 last year.
Novak has been a head referee since 2019 and has been an NFL official since 2014.
The Bengals are 3-5 with Novak. The Saints also are 3-5 with him.
Upcoming Bengals Ref Novak Had a 30-Penalty Game in Week 4
Novak and his crew are averaging 17.4 accepted penalties per game, which is a close second to Craig Wrolstad (17.44) for second most in the league.
Last year Novak ranked 11th (11.82), and in 2023 he was 10th (12.24).
Novak and his crew have called 46 offensive holding penalties this year, most in the league. The next highest number is 37 by Alex Moore, who has only worked nine games this season to Novak’s 10.
The next highest number for a referee that has worked 10 games is 32 by Shawn Smith.
Novak and his crew also lead the league with 13 unnecessary roughness penalties, which is almost 50 percent more than the next highest total, which is nine by Shawn Hochuli.
In Week 4, Novak’s crew had 30 accepted penalties for 280 yards.
The penalties are the most this season, and the yards are second most behind 289 in a Week 2 overtime game between the Packers and Jets, which Novak also worked.
Novak has one career playoff assignment, which was an NFC Wild-Card game between the Buccaneers and Commanders way back in 2020.
Here is the full list of eight Bengals games Novak has worked:
Week 8, 2025: Jets 39, Bengals 38
Bengals 2-15; Cowboys 4-25
Week 14, 2024: Bengals 27, Cowboys 20
Bengals 10-77; Cowboys 4-36
Week 8, 2024: Eagles 37, Bengals 17
Bengals 1-3; Eagles 4-40
Week 14, 2023: Bengals 34, Jaguars 31
Bengals 6-35; Jaguars 7-55
Week 5, 2022: Ravens 19, Bengals 17
Bengals 4-20; Ravens 6-48
Week 9, 2021: Browns 41, Bengals 16
Bengals 4-31; Browns 10-84
Week 8, 2020: Bengals 31, Titans 20
Bengals 7-45; Titans 7-68
Week 10, 2019: Ravens 49, Bengals 13
Bengals 1-5; Ravens 5-35
Sign Up For Our DAILY Newsletter for More Free Coverage of the Cincinnati Bengals Delivered to You Directly
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and be sure to check us out on your favorite audio platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio, and Amazon. Bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and more! We're a one-stop shop for all things Cincinnati Bengals! Join the 67,000+ Bengals fans who subscribe to us on YouTube.
Jay Morrison covers the Cincinnati Bengals for Bengals On SI. He has been writing about the NFL for nearly three decades. Combining a passion for stats and storytelling, Jay takes readers beyond the field for a unique look at the game and the people who play it. Prior to joining Bengals on SI, Jay covered the Cincinnati Bengals beat for The Athletic, the Dayton Daily News and Pro Football Network.