The Bengals have a chance to add a defensive star in a rare occurrence after the trade deadline. Multiple reports surfaced on Thursday that Justin Reid is available on the open market after being released by the New Orleans Saints.

The veteran is not subject to waivers and could be a great way to round out the Bengals' secondary with even more juice ahead of the postseason.

"Sources: The Saints are planning to grant the release requested by safety Justin Reid, as both sides agreed this would be mutually beneficial. Reid, a 2x Super Bowl champion, is just 29 years old and has 698 total tackles, 11 INTs, 52 pass deflections, 6.5 sacks, three forced fumbles," Jordan Schultz posted on X.

Veteran Talent

Sep 20, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; New Orleans Saints safety Justin Reid (21) during the warm ups before the game against Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Reid has tailed off in recent years, but still brings veteran experience and durability at no outside cost besides a new contract for the rest of the season.

He's posted a 49.1 Pro Football Focus grade this season after 66.7 and 78.2 marks the past two seasons. The 29-year-old has played at least 15 games in every season since 2022 and could be able to tap into his old play with the Bengals' winning culture around him.

Reid has experience mixing it up with Cincinnati. He famously called former Bengals tight end Hayden Hurst Tyler Higbee by accident before the Chiefs-Bengals 2022 regular-season meeting.

"They have 88 -- Higbee. No, it's not. Higbee was with the Rams," Reid said at his locker in 2022. "What's his name? Higgins. It is Higgins. Higbee and Higgins. They are going to have him back. He's a very talented receiver. More of a finesse type of guy. Not the best blocker. I'm going to lock him down. Straight up."

Hurst did not take kindly to that before the Bengals beat Kansas City 27-24 that season.

"He could pick anybody in this locker room, but I feel like I'm the last person you probably want to talk s*** about. I have a long memory," Hurst said.

Ja'Marr Chase also got involved, telling Reid: "Let's put some money on it big time."

Reid may not cost a ton for the rest of the season after getting out of a three-year, $31.5 million deal he signed last offseason. Showcasing in a winning environment may be incentive enough.

Sources: The #Saints are planning to grant the release requested by safety Justin Reid, as both sides agreed this would be mutually beneficial.



Reid, a 2x Super Bowl champion, is just 29 years old and has 698 total tackles, 11 INTs, 52 pass deflections, 6.5 sacks, 3 forced… pic.twitter.com/vahHoVZRZ6 — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) November 19, 2026

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