Tee Higgins walked into Monday Night Football sporting a nice gesture toward Fiona the Hippo and Cincinnati. The Cincinnati Zoo lost its prized, cute hippo this past week due to health complications from Fiona eating a knit hat that accidentally got launched into her exhibit.

Higgins rocked a Fiona sweatshirt walking into the stadium for the game.

The whole Cincinnati community has taken the news pretty hard. Fiona was consistently voted as the city's best "Cincinnatian" in the annual CityBeat best of Cincinnati awards. She is the reigning queen, earning the honor in 2025 over names like Joe Burrow and Bob Herzog.

She would've turned 10 years old in January.

Fiona On The Mind

Visitors mourn the death of famous hippopotamus, Fiona, with a memorial at the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden in Cincinnati on Friday, Nov. 20, 2026. Fiona, the smallest hippo known to have been successfully hand-raised by zoo staff, died Nov. 19 at the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden. She was 9, just two months shy of her 10th birthday. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Higgins caught a touchdown in the loss to Washington, but was largely quiet with two catches for 43 yards and the score.

“Yeah, I mean, obviously, Cincinnati is mourning pretty hard about that one. I felt it from them. I love Cincinnati, so just showing my love to the Cincinnati Zoo and Fiona," Higgins said about the outfit.

The Bengals couldn't keep the good-hippo luck rolling after no major Cincinnati sports team had lost since Fiona passed right before the weekend began.

Cincinnati didn't execute nearly well enough to pull off a road victory against a good quarterback like Jayden Daniels.

"What did they have, field goals? I don't know. They just beat us. I think you have to own that as a team. We have to come back next week and do what we're supposed to do," Dexter Lawrence said about the outing. "I haven't had a chance to talk to them (rest of the defense). We just have to stay together, you know? It's a tough, tough loss, but we have to stay together, and we have to be better as a team."

Ja'Marr Chase echoed a similar sentiment in pretty brief postgame comments from him and just about every other Bengal.

"One loss doesn't determine nothing. It's the NFL. You got a loss, you learn from it. We learn from our mistakes. That's what we're going to do. We're going to watch the film, we're going to correct it and move on," Chase declared.

Heavy hearts remain in Cincinnati as Higgins's team tries to lift the city this coming Sunday and start a new winning streak.

Tee Higgins rocking a Fiona the Hippo sweater for MNF 🫶



CINvsWAS – 8:15pm ET on ESPN

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/Ei1vvGvhpq — NFL (@NFL) November 23, 2026

Tee Higgins on his Fiona fit entering stadium Monday. “Yeah, I mean, obviously, Cincinnati, this morning (feeling) pretty hard about that one. You know, I felt it from them. I just I love Cincinnati, so just showing my love to the Cincinnati Zoo and Fiona.” pic.twitter.com/ZKch023bzl — Mike Petraglia (@Trags) November 24, 2026

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