The Pro Football Focus grades are in after Cincinnati's 22-20 loss to Washington ended their five-game winning streak. Those grades reflected a losing effort as Cincinnati's stars did not keep up their nuclear-level run in recent weeks.

The 64.1 overall team grade was the second-lowest of the season, trailing a 63.7 mark in the Week 3 loss to Pittsburgh. Offensively, only Amarius Mims (81.3) posted an 80-plus grade as he continues his All-Pro level season.

The rest of the top five went in this order (min. 15 snaps): Mike Gesicki (79.4), Jack Endries (76.2), Drew Sample (67.9), and Ted Karras (67.3).

Endries is doing a nice job filling the role of injured Erick All. The rookie posted a career-best grade against Washington. There were plenty of big names at the bottom, including the worst game of the season for Joe Burrow (56.6).

He had the fifth-worst grade, followed by Tee Higgins (56), Dohnte Meyers (52.2), Dylan Fairchild (52.1), and Chase Brown (37.9). Cincinnati needed much more from its top running back in Brown and offensive engine in Burrow, but they didn't answer the call.

It was a shocking performance from Burrow, posting his worst grade since a 50.8 mark in Week 4 of the 2023 season. The Bengals needed the run game to step up around his shaky outing, and it didn't get on the plane for the road outing.

Flipping to defense, Boye Mafe's multi-sack outing had him leading the way again with a 79.6 grade.

The rest of the top five went in this order: TJ Slaton (75.9), Josh Newton (71), DJ Ivey (67.3), and Jordan Battle (65.2).

A whopping seven high-snap players earned 60 grades or lower in the rainy slog. The bottom five went in this order: Myles Murphy (47.4), Dexter Lawrence (48.2), Jonathan Allen (51.2), B.J. Hill (52.3), and Dax Hill (53.9).

A ton of star names in that low group. They need to flush it and be much better at home this week against the Saints.

Check out the full grades here.

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