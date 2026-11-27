The Bengals have a really cool My Cause My Cleats design hitting the field this weekend against the Saints. Starting linebacker Barrett Carter is rocking a purple Hippo Cove cleat set featuring fallen Cincinnati icon and Zoo star, Fiona The Hippo, who passed away last week.

The beloved animal was named Cincinnatian of the Year by CityBeat readers multiple times this decade. Sadly, she ingested a knit hat that got into the Hippo Cove enclosure accidentally and was unable to pass it through her complex digestive system.

The exhibit has since reopened with Fiona's family members back on display to the public and all of the dangerous features of the exhibit removed. The Cincinnati Zoo got rid of the ceiling fans that launched the hat and put a mesh blocker in the gap where it went through.

For Fiona

Fiona, nearly one, comes up close to the window at Hippo Cove at the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden. Fiona was born January 24, 2017, six weeks premature and weighed only 29 lbs. She has since become a social media darling. She now weighs 649 lbs and resides in Hippo Cove with mom, Bibi. Her dad, Henry, 34, passed away in October. January 10, 2018. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Carter loves the zoo and has personally met Fiona inside her enclosure multiple times.

"I'm Barrett Carter, and this is my cause, my cleats. This is my first time seeing them. Surreal, honest reaction. I'm excited to see what all went into making these cleats. So let's get into it," Carter said before revealing the beautiful design. "Wow, these are so nice! Wow, I look. Oh my God, I can't even.

"This is near and dear to my heart. Spent a lot of quality time with Fiona, so hearing the news that she passed was really, really heartbreaking for me. Really unfortunate news, and sad to see her go. But I know that she's in a better place now. So I'm glad that I can wear these cleats in honor of her, and just show my support, my continued support, and know that we're always going to be thinking of her."

Just a tragic, tragic event for the City of Cincinnati and the Cincinnati Zoo, which was expecting to house and feature Fiona for decades to come.

According to A-Z Animals, Hippos typically live between 40-50 years in captivity. Fiona was nine years old.

Check out the full moment with Carter below as he tries to channel Fiona's fun-loving vibe into championship-level play the rest of the season:

Barrett Carter will be wearing Fiona cleats this Sunday against the Saints.@WLWT pic.twitter.com/wEd5j9EW5M — Jaron May (@jaron_may) November 27, 2026

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