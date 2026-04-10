Bengals Should Call Colts About Trade for Disgruntled Slot CB

The Cincinnati Bengals came into the offseason with one of the worst defenses in the league, but the front office has worked hard to patch up the biggest holes on the roster. They added Bryan Cook, Boye Mafe, and Jonathan Allen in the early stages of free agency.

Later on in free agency, they added Kyle Dugger and Ja'Sir Taylor to continue bolstering their defense, but there's still work to be done.

Bengals Still Need To Add Nickel Cornerback

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Cincinnati Bengals general manager Duke Tobin speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

One position the Bengals need to target an upgrade at is nickel cornerback. They have a few solid cornerbacks on the roster, but the talent and depth in the slot are lacking right now. That's why players like Caleb Downs, Mansoor Delane, Jermod McCoy, and other versatile defensive backs are being projected to the Bengals at pick No. 10.

It's clear the Bengals need to upgrade this spot on the roster, but there's an even better route they could take. Instead of drafting one, they could trade for a veteran cornerback, which would allow them to use the No. 10 pick on somebody like Rueben Bain Jr. instead. This would be the best-case scenario for the Bengals, unless they're completely sold on Downs, McCoy, or Delane.

ESPN's NFL insider, Adam Schefter, recently reported that the Indianapolis Colts and veteran slot cornerback Kenny Moore II have agreed to search for a trade that would send Moore to a new team.

Bengals Should Trade fFor Colts CB Kenny Moore

Dec 7, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (7) makes the catch in front of Indianapolis Colts cornerback Kenny Moore II (23) during the second half at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | Travis Register-Imagn Images

"Sources: Colts and Kenny Moore II mutually have agreed to seek a trade and a new home for the veteran cornerback. Moore is entering the last year of his contract, and both sides feel it is time to explore a trade," Schefter wrote in a post to X on Friday.

The Bengals should be calling the Colts and inquiring about the asking price for Moore. Considering his trade request is public, and he's on the wrong side of 30 years old, it's unlikely the Colts are asking for a lot.

Moore ranked in the top 40 cornerbacks in PFF grade last season. He's consistent and valuable in the secondary. While his career could soon begin trending in the wrong direction, he's the perfect stopgap option for the Bengals.

Cincinnati needs veterans like Moore to help them win right now while the younger defensive players develop. If the asking price is low, the Bengals should take their shot.

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