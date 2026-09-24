Steelers Veteran Delivers High Praise to One Bengals Unit

The Cincinnati Bengals are coming off one of the most impressive wins in the young NFL season. Their Week 2 20-6 win over the Houston Texans on the road proved that this team understands the assignment.

All summer long, the narrative around the Bengals was that the team had to win now or it might never happen. In order to do that, there needed to be major changes on the defensive side of the ball. The front office got the memo with the additions of Dexter Lawrence and Jonathan Allen on the defensive line.

The veteran duo have already flipped the script for the Bengals defense, and players around the league are taking notice.

Ballin'

Jul 24, 2025; Latrobe, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Cam Heyward (97) participates in drills during training camp at Saint Vincent College. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As the Bengals prepare for their big matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, Steelers veteran Cam Heyward had some nice things to say about his longtime rival during a chat with Rich Eisen.

When asked which teams in the league have been the best to start the season, Heyward revealed that the Seattle Seahawks are probably the best. However, he didn't shy away from talking about the Bengals' hot start either.

"I also think Cincinnati's defense has been ballin' as of late," Heyward said. "A lot of respect for what Dexter Lawrence is doing over there. (Lawrence) knows how to plug up the middle if you're not double teaming that guy, that is crazy, because he's already a behemoth of a man. It's putting a lot of pressure on the center or the guard to block the one-on-one."



Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence II (97) takes the field in the first quarter of the NFL Week 1 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

In just two games, the Bengals are in a three-way tie with the Las Vegas Raiders and Minnesota Vikings for most sacks with eight.

The loss of Trey Hendrickson had many wondering if the Bengals' pressure on opposing quarterbacks would dip. Turns out, having the ability to push back from the middle is giving more opportunities for this defense to get into the backfield.

Building Up The Opposition

Nov 2, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Cam Heyward watches the game against the Tennessee Titans during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The meetings between the Steelers and Bengals have become can't miss viewing. With so much hate spewed between the fans on social media throughout the week, it's nice to see the respect between the guys on the field.

However, all that love goes out the window at 1:00 pm on Sunday afternoon.

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