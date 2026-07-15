Stefon Diggs Confirms What we Already Knew About Bengals Star WR Tee Higgins

Stefon Diggs made a big case for himself to land on a new NFL team this past weekend.

In the process, Diggs reinforced what the Cincinnati Bengals have known about star wide receiver Tee Higgins for years.

The 32-year-old Diggs remains unsigned as training camps approach, after recording 85 receptions for 1,013 yards and four touchdowns with the New England Patriots last season. He recently used his YouTube channel to remind teams of what he believes he can still offer.

Higgins is a 1B, not a No. 2 Receiver

Jan 4, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (5) signals a first down following a play against the Cleveland Browns during the first quarter at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"My opinion, I can compete with anybody,” Diggs said. “But take those [top wide receivers] as your ones, right? You can’t name a No. 2 better than me...

“There’s not a No. 2 on a team—let’s presumably give people the credit and just say, ‘OK, you want to take the No. 1 spot away.' Name your No. 2 receiver right now, and tell me how much he makes, and then my last question is: Is he better than me?”

If Diggs wants a name, Higgins is an obvious answer. The problem is that calling Higgins a No. 2 receiver has never accurately captured his role or his ability. Sure, Ja'Marr Chase is Cincinnati's top receiver and one of the best players in football. That naturally places Higgins second on the depth chart. But Higgins' placement behind Chase says more about the Bengals' embarrassment of riches than about his standing.

Higgins caught 59 passes for 846 yards and a career-high 11 touchdowns in 15 games last season. His 11 touchdown catches led the AFC, tied for second in the NFL, and helped him earn a Pro Bowl selection.

What Diggs said also challenges people to consider what their team's No. 2 receiver should earn. Cincinnati provided its answer last offseason by signing Higgins to a four-year, $115 million contract — an average of $28.75 million per season.

NFL teams don't just make that type of commitment to an ordinary complementary receiver.

Diggs is entitled to believe he is the NFL's best WR2, but that's because Higgins does not fit neatly into that category. He is the Bengals' 1B, not WR2 — and Diggs' challenge helped make that distinction even clearer.

To watch Diggs' full comments, click the link below:

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