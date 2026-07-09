Super Bowl Champions Give Huge Praise to Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase

Ja'Marr Chase became an elite wideout in the NFL as soon as he hit the field in 2021. Now entering his sixth season in the league, Chase is possibly the best receiver in the league.

National media and former players alike have consistently recognized Chase for his on-field excellence, and now two Super Bowl Champions in Julian Edelman and Aqib Talib have continued to sing the Cincinnati receiver's praise via Edelman's podcast, Games With Names.

When asked which receivers in today's NFL he would love to cover, Talib's first answer was Chase because he stated that he believes Chase is the best receiver in the NFL currently.

"Ja'Marr Chase. He's the best receiver in the league to me" Talib said. "I would love to get a chance to match up with Ja'Marr Chase. He's the realest one doing it. He's the coldest one out there. I wanna go against the coldest for sure."

Edelman then chimed in, echoing Talib's sentiment, stating that Chase is elite because he has everything you could ask for in a wide receiver. Both he and Talib listed Chase's skillset to catch 50-50 balls, back shoulder catches and his ability as a route runner and ball carrier. The pair of Super Bowl champions also pointed to Chase's ability to break tackles due to his raw strength.

"I think he's elite because he's got everything," Edelman said. "Then you've gotta tackle him, and he's [expletive] strong."

"He's six-feet, he's got the size, he's the total package man," Talib said.

Chase's Numbers Back Up His Praises

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) stretches with his teammates at Bengals spring practice at the IEL Indoor Facility in Cincinnati on Wednesday, June 12, 2024. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Chase has yet to have a season with less than 1,000 yards receiving or less than seven touchdowns across five campaigns. His most impressive season was 2024, when he won the receiving triple crown with the most receptions (127), receiving yards (1,708) and touchdowns (17).

He immediately made his mark in the league during his rookie season when he set (and later topped in 2024) the franchise's single-season receiving yards record with 1,455, eclipsing Cincinnati greats such as Chad Johnson and A.J. Green.

Chase should hit 1,000 receiving yards once again in 2026 to continue his Hall of Fame trajectory. And he should remain in the conversation for the best receiver in the league.

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