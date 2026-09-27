Tee Higgins Boxes Out Defender For Bengals Touchdown Against Steelers

Tee Higgins just caught one of the best TDs of his career in a way few players could. The physical Bengals wide receiver got an eye on the ball in the end zone and caught a deep heave from Joe Burrow for his second passing TD of the game against Pittsburgh. It's tied 17-17 at the half.

It all got set up by a rough drop by first-TD scorer Roman Wilson and a great heads-up interception from Jordan Battle to get the momentum all the way flipped on the road.

Burrow is playing fantastic so far, going 18-for-21 passing for 152 yards and two scores in the first half.

Check out both drive logs and the big plays below:

28-yd Touchdown Pass

0:34 - 2nd

Last Play

(Shotgun) J.Burrow pass deep right to T.Higgins for 28 yards, TOUCHDOWN [S.Joseph]. E.McPherson extra point is GOOD, Center-W.Wagner, Holder-R.Rehkow.

1st & 10 at PIT 28

(0:39 - 2nd) Timeout #2 by CIN at 00:39.

4-yd Run

0:43 - 2nd

(Shotgun) C.Brown left tackle to PIT 28 for 4 yards (P.Wilson).

3rd & 1 at PIT 32

Incompletion

0:47 - 2nd

(No Huddle, Shotgun) J.Burrow pass incomplete short right to D.Meyers.

2nd & 1 at PIT 32

9-yd Pass

1:15 - 2nd

(No Huddle, Shotgun) J.Burrow pass short left to J. Chase to PIT 32 for 9 yards (J.Brisker; P.Queen).

1st & 10 at PIT 41

12-yd Pass

1:40 - 2nd

(Shotgun) J.Burrow pass short middle to C.Brown to PIT 41 for 12 yards (R.Jenkins).

1st & 10 at CIN 47

Interception

1:46 - 2nd

(Shotgun) A.Rodgers pass short middle intended for R.Wilson INTERCEPTED by J.Battle at CIN 36. J.Battle to CIN 47 for 11 yards (B.Hoffman).

2nd & 10 at CIN 48

Incompletion

1:50 - 2nd

(Shotgun) A.Rodgers pass incomplete short right to D.Washington (B.Carter).

1st & 10 at CIN 48

5-yd Penalty

1:57 - 2nd

(Shotgun) A.Rodgers sacked at PIT 40 for -7 yards (M.Murphy).PENALTY on CIN-T.Davis, Defensive Holding, 5 yards, enforced at PIT 47 - No Play.

2nd & 10 at PIT 47

Incompletion

2:00 - 2nd

(Shotgun) A.Rodgers pass incomplete short middle to M.Pittman.

1st & 10 at PIT 47

(2:00 - 2nd) Two-Minute Warning

22-yd Pass

2:23 - 2nd

(Shotgun) A.Rodgers pass short left to P.Freiermuth to PIT 47 for 22 yards (C.Howell).

1st & 10 at PIT 25

1-yd Run

3:05 - 2nd

Direct snap to P.Freiermuth. P.Freiermuth up the middle to PIT 25 for 1 yard (D.Lawrence; D.Knight).

3rd & 1 at PIT 24

Offsetting Penalties

3:13 - 2nd

(Shotgun) A.Rodgers pass incomplete deep right to M.Pittman (D.Hill). Penalty on PIT-Z.Frazier, Offensive Holding, offsetting, enforced at PIT 24 - No Play. Penalty on CIN-J.Battle, Illegal Contact, offsetting. Penalty on CIN-D.Hill, Defensive Pass Interference, offsetting.

3rd & 1 at PIT 24

1-yd Run

3:55 - 2nd

J.Warren left end to PIT 24 for 1 yard (B.Carter; T.Slaton).

2nd & 2 at PIT 23

8-yd Pass

4:30 - 2nd

A.Rodgers pass short left to P. Freiermuth, pushed ob at PIT 23 for 8 yards (K.Dugger).

1st & 10 at PIT 15

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