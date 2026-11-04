Tee Higgins Picks Up First Career NFL Award Following Huge Outing Against Titans

Tee Higgins' fantastic 2026 season continued with his first AFC Offensive Player of the Week award. The Bengals star had never won the honor until posting 10 catches for 155 yards and two touchdowns this past weekend in a 43-36 win over Tennessee.

He's been one of the most efficient receivers in the NFL this season, ranking third among all qualified receivers in yards per route run behind Jaxson Smith-Njigba and Zay Flowers.

Higgins ranks second in the league with 726 receiving yards and 13th in touchdowns (four).

It marks the fourth Bengals player this season to earn a weekly recognition, following Evan McPherson (Special Teams, Week 1), Joe Burrow (Offensive, Week 7), and Ryan Rehkow (Special Teams, Week 7).

"Yeah, don't overthink it. Just keep throwing the ball and let those guys get some chunk plays," Zac Taylor said about feeding Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase in the Titans shootout. "There were a lot of chunk plays, and you can feel a little bit when you have someone on your heels. We were starting to get a lot of momentum in the passing game. A lot of them were short throws, and those guys turned them into bigger plays."

Higgins was hyped about the performance in the Bengals' locker room.

"That just shows you what we've been preaching all season, all (training) camp. Never quit, always fight to the end, no matter what the outcome may be. Let's make sure we always fight to the end," Higgins said about the showing. "Big time players make big time plays in big time moments, and we were able to do that today. I say that about the three of us — big time players make those big time plays in big time moments. We were able to do that today."

The 27-year-old star has lived up to his contract extension and then some for the Bengals over the past year, and now he finally gets some hardware to show for it.

"Great team win. Most importantly, that was a great team win. Obviously, it didn't go how we wanted, but at the end of the day, we didn't have any quit in us and fought to the end and won," Higgins declared.

Cincinnati is hoping to get another (or multiple again) Player of the Week performance(s) from its roster on Sunday morning in the Spain battle against Atlanta.

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