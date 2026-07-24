Tee Higgins Surpassed as NFL's Best WR2 According to Major Outlet

Sports Illustrated writers Eva Geitheim, Karl Rasmussen, and Mike Radlick recently revealed their list of the top 10 wide receiver twos in the NFL, and while they gave Bengals star Tee Higgins respect, he failed to be labeled as the first overall WR2 in the league.

George Pickens supplanted him for the number one spot.

Pickens Better Than Higgins?

Feb 2, 2026; San Francisco, CA, USA; Dallas Cowboys receiver George Pickens during NFC practice at the NFL Flag Fieldhouse at Moscone Center South Building. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Higgins has not played a full season since 2022 and has only two seasons eclipsing 1,000 receiving yards, with his last 1,000-yard season coming in that 2022 campaign.

"Higgins has recorded two 1,000-yard receiving seasons and two double-digit receiving touchdown seasons" Geitheim said. "Had Higgins not missed multiple games due to injury in each of the past three seasons, he’d likely have even more 1,000-yard campaigns on his résumé.

"The best receiving duo in the league belongs to the Cowboys, who, in reality, have two No. 1 wideouts. In his first season in Dallas, Pickens finished 2025 third in the NFL in receiving yards. His counterpart, CeeDee Lamb, also tallied over 1,000 yards despite missing three games due to injury."

Geitheim also noted Pickens' success last season against different coverages.

"Pickens was one of the toughest receivers to defend, especially in man coverage. He led the NFL in receiving yards when facing man coverage in 2025 with 583 yards—over 100 yards more than any other receiver, per NFL Researcher ." Geitheim stated. "He put together some of his best games against two of the league’s top defenses in 2025, tallying nine receptions on nine targets for 146 yards and a touchdown in a comeback win over the Eagles and 130 yards and a touchdown vs. the Chargers."

Pickens' playing for what should be a massive pay day also stands as a reason for this ranking.

"Pickens will look to build off that performance in 2026, and perhaps play himself into a massive extension after he spends this upcoming season on the franchise tag," Geitheim finished.

Higgins can clap back and fully cement his top WR2 status this fall with another strong season in the end zone. Appearing in all 17 games (if possible) wouldn't hurt either.

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