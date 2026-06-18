The Bengals Tied an NFL Record By Giving Up 9 Defensive TDs Last Year, But History Suggests 2026 Will Be Different

The Cincinnati Bengals gave up 492 points last year, the third most in the league. But not all of them were the fault of the defense.

In fact, an NFL-record number of them were given away by the offense.

Bengals opponents scored nine defensive touchdowns, which means 63 of those 492 points (13 percent) fell on the offense’s shoulders due to costly turnovers.

Of the nine TDs allowed last year, six were interception returns and three were fumble returns.

Joe Burrow led the NFL with three interceptions returned for touchdowns, Joe Flacco had two and Jake Browning one. Burrow only had five career Pick 6s before throwing three in 2025.

Tight end Noah Fant had three fumbles returned for touchdowns.

The nine TDs surrendered by the offense not only led the league, they more than doubled the next worst teams’ totals, as the Vikings and Titans each allowed four.

The only other teams in NFL history to allow nine defensive TDs in a season were the 2004 Dolphins, the 1999 Dolphins, the 1993 Saints and the 1984 Chiefs.

The good news for the Bengals is that those types of seasons don’t usually repeat themselves.

The 2005 Dolphins gave up one defensive touchdown.

The 2000 Dolphins also gave up one.

And the 1985 Chiefs didn’t allow any.

The 1994 Saints, on the other hand, were still giving away points, allowing five more defensive touchdowns. Even if the Bengals allow zero defensive touchdowns in 2026, they still will set the franchise record for the most in back-to-back seasons with nine.

The previous record was eight, with Cincinnati allowing two in 2009 and six in 2010.

All totaled, the Bengals allowed 111 points off turnovers (counting turnovers that also led to scoring drives by the opponent, not just return touchdowns). That was most in the league in 2025 and fourth most in franchise history (the 2010 team allowed the most with 126).

Only five teams have thrown more than six Pick 6s in a season – the 2004 Dolphins (eight), the 2019 Buccaneers (seven), the 1999 Dolphins (seven), the 1984 Chiefs (seven) and the 1967 Boston Patriots (seven).

The three fumble return touchdowns tied for 32nd most in NFL history. Ironically, previous Bengals teams own the top two spots. The 1986 team had six fumbles returned for scores, and the 1998 team had five (the 1983 Raiders and 1948 Steelers also had five).

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