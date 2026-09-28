'The Goal Wasn't To Go Undefeated' - Dexter Lawrence Confident Bengals Will Fix Mistakes

Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence recorded his first sacks since signing with the team and his two-sack game in nearly two years, but all of that was overshadowed by the load of mistakes Sunday in Pittsburgh.

The 30-27 loss to the Steelers left Lawrence disappointed but not deterred.

“I think it's a reminder to show y'all that we're not going to go undefeated,” Lawrence said, addressing reporters in the visitor locker room after the game.

Dexter Lawrence was talking to the media, but it kind of sounded like he was talking to some teammates who might have been too satisfied with 2-0.



“I think it's a reminder to show y'all that we're not gonna go undefeated. Our goal wasn't to go undefeated.” — Jay Morrison (@ByJayMorrison) September 28, 2026

“No year is gonna be perfect,” he added. “Our goal wasn’t to go undefeated. So we’ll own this one. We'll come back next week and go out there and play.”

Lawrence was the biggest acquisition in a series of them this offseason to help transform one of the worst defenses in the league.

For two weeks, the Bengals looked like a completely different unit.

Sunday, they had cloned the 2025 unit with loads of missed tackles, blown assignments and wide-open touchdowns as a Pittsburgh offense that managed just three points the week before rolled up 411 yards and scored its most points since – checking notes – a 34-12 win against the Bengals in Week 11 last year.

“It wasn't us,” Lawrence said. “We know we can't allow that; however it comes, however they try to do it. We made a lot of mistakes, and that's what kept the game close and then ultimately helped them win.

“A lot of what was going on was self-inflicted,” Lawrence added. “You watched the game. You know what happened. I don't think it was anything special that they had going on. We just didn't do well on our end.”

Asked what gives him confidence the defense and the team as a whole can bounce back from Sunday’s disappointment, Lawrence said it’s everything he’s seen since arriving in Cincinnati in April.

“I know who we are, the men we have in here,” Lawrence said. “I have no doubt we gonna come to practice next week and be locked in and eliminate mistakes and correct the ones we made.”

The 2-1 Bengals return home Sunday to face the 2-1 Jacksonville Jaguars, who will be fresh off a 35-6 destruction of the New England Patriots.

Sign Up For Our DAILY Newsletter for More Free Coverage of the Cincinnati Bengals Delivered to You Directly

For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and be sure to check us out on your favorite audio platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio, and Amazon.