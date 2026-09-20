Bengals Star Still Has Plenty to Prove After Week 1 Debut

The Cincinnati Bengals made a huge move in the offseason by trading the No. 10 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft to the New York Giants in exchange for defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence. This move made it clear that the Bengals are looking to win right now.

In Lawrence's debut in the Queen City, he helped generate pressure on the quarterback, though he didn't record a sack or tackle, as the Bengals defense led the charge in a Week 1 victory. But the team needs more from Lawrence.

Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox recently listed Lawrence as the Bengals player with the most to prove entering Week 2 of the NFL season.

Dexter Lawrence Still Needs to Prove He's a Superstar for the Bengals

Sep 13, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence II (97) runs on the field before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"New Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence was more impactful in Week 1 than the raw numbers would suggest," Knox wrote. "He didn't record a tackle or sack, but he did log a quarterback hit, pushed into the backfield on multiple occasions, and allowed other defenders to make plays by commanding attention

"Still, Lawrence needs to prove that he can be a true game-wrecker for the Bengals, and he needs to do it consistently this season. Cincinnati is betting heavily on a return trip to the playoffs in 2026, and it traded the 10th overall pick in the draft to add Lawrence. Fair or not, Lawrence is being asked to change the fortunes of a franchise that has been quite bad defensively in recent years."

Analysis

Lawrence's impact is always going to go beyond the stat sheet. He's one of the more impactful players in the league. He's constantly drawing double teams while still finding a way to generate pressure and wreak havoc on opposing offenses.

But the Bengals gave up a top draft pick that could have been used on a potential star like Caleb Downs. To justify a huge trade like that, Lawrence is going to need to begin adding to the stat sheet, but his impact was felt in Week 1. He's going to need to continue making an impact by generating pressure, but he has to finish some plays and secure some tackles for loss if he wants to hold his place as one of the best defensive linemen in football. The Bengals need more from the veteran going forward, though he was very impressive in Week 1.

For more on Sunday's matchup between the Bengals and Texans, watch the video below: