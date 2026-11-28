The Bengals offense suffered its first roadblock in five weeks on Monday night when the Commanders' defense held both Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins to just 74 combined yards.

There is now a chance that the way Washington attacked Joe Burrow and the Bengals' vaunted offense provided a blueprint for how to do so across the league. Former Bengal Solomon Wilcots appeared on First Word and pointed out how the Bengals' lack of a run game failed the offense on Monday, stating that this outcome was predictable.

"If Chase and Higgins were on opposite sides, they doubled both receivers running a Cover 2 defense, that means you have a light box against the run, you run the ball! Everybody knows that, but not us," Wilcots said of the Bengals reliance on the pass. "This was predictable, we knew we would run into a defense thats gonna be smart enough to say we're not letting Chase and Tee Higgins beat us, and we did get the touchdown, but you can't make enough plays that we're sustainable."

Wilcots also said that the Bengals' offense is a one-trick pony and that if Washington hadn't stopped them, it would have happened against tougher competition.

"Around the NFL we call offenses that do that a 'one-trick pony', this was highly predictable and if it didn't happen in the Monday night game, it was gonna happen at some point against greater competition when you play the Denver Broncos, the Kansas City Chiefs, or the Buffalo Bills," Wilcots emphasized.

Wilcots later addressed the defense on the game's final drive where Jayden Daniels and Antonio Williams connected twice for 64 yards to set up the game-winning field goal. He said that the coverage called from Al Golden was the right call and that the execution is the main problem.

"The coverage was the right call, it was not played very well by the lurker, Josh Newton, nor by D.J. Turner, if you're going to undercut routes, you got to get your head around and play the ball, he should have intercepted it," Wilcots said. "We allowed two big pass plays to the very same receiver to get down there to kick the game-winning field goal, and we made it look easy, why are we able to take these plays away early in games, but not with critical moments in games?"

Check out the full interview with Solomon Wilcots below!

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