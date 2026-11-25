If you tie memories to Cincinnati Bengals uniform combinations, prepare to be uncomfortable.

The Bengals will wear black jerseys, orange pants with black stripes and black socks Sunday afternoon at Paycor Stadium against the New Orleans Saints.

They’ve only worn the combination three other times, and two of them were losses that stuck with fans long after the clock hit 0:00.

The uniform combination debut came in Week 5 of 2024 against the Baltimore Ravens. The Bengals blew up a 10-point fourth-quarter lead to go to overtime, where holder Ryan Rehkow dropped the snap on what would have been a 53-yard field goal attempt to win the game.

Bengals' Sunday Uniform Combo Has Seen Bad Blown Leads

Oct 26, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; New York Jets running back Breece Hall (20) runs with the ball against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One play later, Derrick Henry ripped off a 51-yard run, followed seconds later by Justin Tucker’s 24-yard field goal for a 41-38 victory that dropped the Bengals to 1-4.

Later that season, with the Bengals riding a two-game winning streak, they wore it again for a home game against the Cleveland Browns, and the Bengals won easily, 24-6.

But last year in Week 8, the uniform combination returned for one of the games that encapsulated the disaster the 2025 Cincinnati defense was – a 39-38 loss to the New York Jets.

The Bengals led that game by 14 twice in the second quarter and took a 15-point lead into the four quarter, only to watch the Jets outscore them 23-7 over the final 14 minutes to pull off a stunning win.

It also was Trey Hendrickson’s final game with the team as he asked off the field due to an injury in the second quarter.

The following week, the Bengals blew another late lead against the Chicago Bears.

Breaking down the individual elements of the uniform combination, Cincinnati is just 3-7 while wearing orange pants, although they snapped a three-game losing streak in the britches a few weeks ago in Madrid with a 34-17 win against the Atlanta Falcons.

Conversely, the black socks had been lucky. The Bengals had won five in a row with them and 9 of 11 before losing Monday night at Washington.

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