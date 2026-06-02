Top Bengals Executive Hints More Roster Moves Could Be Coming

There was a clear mission for the Bengals front office this offseason: Add proven talent on defense

Assistant general manager Steve Radicevic and the rest of the Bengals front office did just that during free agency when they added Bryan Cook, Boye Mafe, and Jonathan Allen at key areas of need, and made a big trade for all-pro nose tackle Dexter Lawrence, whose impact has already been felt in a plethora of ways.

These moves alone will be enough to improve the defense after being abysmal the last two seasons, however there is reason to believe now that the team may not be finished adding proven talent to the roster.

The Front Office Wants to Continue Improving

Cincinnati Bengals Assistant General Manager Steven Radicevic speaks with media during the 2026 NFL Draft, Saturday, April 25, 2026, at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati. | Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Radicevic talked 1-on-1 with Marisa Contipelli on First Word, Cincinnati's only morning sports show. He opened up about the Dexter Lawrence trade and hinted that the front office is not done adding to their team.

"We're not done, we still feel like there's work on our end that we need to do" Radicevic said. "Are we happy with where things are and the way the offseason went out? Yes. But we're still working to try to build as many pieces as we can to try to get us the Super Bowl."

This statement should be music to everybody in the city of Cincinnati as the Bengals front office is clearly attempting to put together the best roster possible for Zac Taylor and the coaching staff in order to capitalize on the teams Super Bowl window with Joe Burrow.

Burrow himself has gone on record praising the organization's moves heavily, saying that this is the most talented roster he has had since entering the league, even predicted a Super Bowl win.

Burrow would also acknowledge the heat the front office has taken from fans in the past, but emphasized that all of that can be put behind them following all of the additions they have made.

"This is the most talented roster we’ve had since I’ve been here," Burrow said. "We’re gonna win a lot of games this year and play great and win the Super Bowl, the front office has taken a lot of heat from the fans, the public, the media. We can put all of that behind us,” Burrow said. “They went and made it happen with free agency. And then obviously with Dexter, making a trade like that, that doesn't happen a ton in the NFL. So it's exciting to see."

The fact that Burrow is this confident in the current roster means that the front office has already succeeded this offseason, and to hear that they want to improve it even further is undoubtedly a clear signal that they want to help make Burrow's Super Bowl win prediction come true.

Check out the entire interview with Radivevic here.