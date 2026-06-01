What Myles Garrett Blockbuster Trade Means for Joe Burrow and the Bengals

The Bengals in-state rival Cleveland Browns shocked the football world by finalizing a blockbuster trade that sends two-time Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett to the Los Angeles Rams.

Garrett no longer being in the AFC North is a breath of fresh air for not only Joe Burrow, but everybody else in the Bengals organization, that is not to say that they will not still face a tough challenge with the Browns defense moving forward however.

In exchange for Garrett, the Browns received Pro Bowl edge rusher Jared Verse, a 2027 first round pick, and other draft compensation according to multiple reports.

Verse will still prove to be a problem for the Bengals when they face the Browns this coming season and beyond, as he is on an exceptional trajectory to become a top edge rusher in the NFL early in his career.

That fact aside, this is a big win for the Bengals as Garrett has terrorized them ever since he entered the league in 2017. Garrett has consistently dominated against Cincinnati, totaling 16 sacks against the Bengals over his career with 12 of those sacks coming against Burrow, including one in the final game of last season where he sacked Burrow and set the NFL record for most sacks in a single season with 23.

Myles Garrett Earned Respect from Everyone at the Bengals

Feb 12, 2026; Livigno, Italy; Cleveland Browns player Myles Garrett in attendance at the women's halfpipe final during the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games at Livigno Snow Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Ahead of last years season finale against the Browns, Zac Taylor gave huge praise to Garrett, stating that he is the best defensive player on planet earth, and that preparing to face Garrett is a nightmare.

"He's the best defensive player on planet earth" Taylor said, "He's an absolute nightmare, and so no I don't enjoy one second of preparing for him."

Burrow also praised the star defender.

"He's more athletic than everybody else on the field. He's bigger, stronger than everybody else" Burrow said in December. "He has a mindset that he's not too high or too low at any point, which is pretty unique for a defensive lineman. I think he's probably got a unique mindset as far as that position goes, but it's one that you can appreciate. I like him as a person, and he takes his job very seriously, and he's a guy I have a lot of respect for."

While Burrow and Taylor both obviously have large amounts of respect for Garrett, you can be sure that they are ecstatic they will no longer have to go against him twice a year.

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