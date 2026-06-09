What the Bengals’ Restructuring of Joe Burrow’s Contract (and Timing of It) Means for the Team in 2026 and Beyond

The Cincinnati Bengals announced a restructuring of Joe Burrow’s contract Tuesday, freeing up close to $10 million in space against the 2026 salary cap.

It was the culmination of a plan set in motion April 18 when the Bengals acquired Dexter Lawrence in a trade with the New York Giants while also handing the defensive tackle a one-year, $28 million extension to keep him Cincinnati through the 2028 season.

It was a trend-snapping move for the organization, and one that necessitated another one.

But while the need was apparent at the time, the urgency wasn’t.

Acquiring Lawrence pushed the Bengals closer to the salary cap than they’ve ever been, ranking 30th in effective cap space, according to overthecap.com, with just a little more than $7 million available.

Today’s move pushes them closer to the middle of the pack at 19th with $17.2 million to work with.

The Bengals didn’t need to restructure Burrow’s deal in order to sign top draft pick Cashius Howell despite the optics of them appearing related as the team announcing the Howell deal just minutes after reports surfaced about Burrow.

Restructuring quarterback deals has become commonplace across the league. In March, the Cowboys reworked the four-year, $240 million deal Dak Prescott signed in September 2024 to clear $36.6 million in space.

At the same time, the Bills restructured Josh Allen’s six-year, $330 million contract that was just signed in March 2025, freeing up $12 million.

Nearly all of the highest paid quarterbacks have had their contracts restructured in order to convert future cap hits into signing bonuses, giving the player a lump sum of cash immediately and the team more wiggle room to make moves.

The Bengals hadn’t massaged the structure of Burrow’s contract since he signed it in September 2023.

The Prescott and Allen restructures this year were done in March, before the start of free agency, allowing their teams to be more aggressive in signing available players.

There aren’t many big-dollar options left at this time of the year, but that’s not what the Bengals are eyeing anyway.

The addition cap space should be earmarked for the slew of extension-eligible players already on the roster – cornerbacks DJ Turner II and Dax Hill, running back Chase Brown, safety Jordan Battle and defensive end Myles Murphy, the latter of whom did not have his fifth-year option in 2027 picked up by the Bengals.

The Cincinnati front office differs from many teams in that they prefer to frontload their extensions and free agent deals rather than push larger cap hits to the end of the deal.

With $17 million to work with now instead of $7 million, they not only are free to continue to do that, they can lock up more than one player from that group.

They essentially stepped out of their comfort zone (Burrow restructure) to find more comfort in negotiating with Turner, Murphy and the others.

It will be interesting to see which of those five players the Bengals prioritize.

Turner feels like the clearcut No. 1 option. He impressed the coaching staff with the way he handled getting benched for last year’s season opener before rallying to turn a terrific season despite playing on a putrid defense.

While Hill received the fifth-year option and will play on it this year for $12.7 million.

Is there room for two cornerback extensions on this roster with some already steep salaries? Or will it be a contract thunderdome, where only one corner comes out of the negotiations with a deal?

What should we make of Murphy as an extension option?

Does all the money the team spent on the defensive line this year with free agents Boye Mafe and Jonathan Allen in addition to Lawrence indicate an intense focus on building around that core well into the future? Or do all those deals leave little room for another big contract with that position group.

Could the Bengals surprise everybody and use some of the newly freed cap space to sign veteran linebacker Bobby Wagner?

Probably not. But after this contrarian offseason, how can anyone confidently say ‘no’?

Does the decision to rework Burrow’s deal today mean an extension is imminent?

Another tenet of the way this front office operates is it often doesn’t make these sort of moves until they have to.

Rewarding one of the extension-eligible players will a new deal on his way out the door to the five-week break after minicamp could be the move.

Again, it’s not typically when the Bengals do them.

They either do it right before free agency in March, right before the start of training camp in late July or closing in on the regular season in late August or early September.

In 2024, Ted Karras signed a one-year, $6 million extension during minicamp.

Before that, you have to go back to 2016 to find another Bengals extension signed in June. That was Giovani Bernard for three years and $15.5 million on June 8.

And prior to that? Domata Peko signed a five-year, $27.8 extension on June 8, 2011.

The Bengals didn’t free up that much cap space for no reason.

Who and when the next move will be remains to be seen, but you should expect at least one extension to go on the books before the Sept. 13 opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

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