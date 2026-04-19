Why Bengals Traded Pick No. 10 for Dexter Lawrence Despite Few Sacks in 2026

The Cincinnati Bengals aren't the kind of team that makes blockbuster moves, especially a few days before the 2026 NFL Draft. But they flipped that narrative on its head when they went out and agreed to a trade with the New York Giants to acquire superstar nose tackle Dexter Lawrence in exchange for the No. 10 pick in the draft. You can view our trade grade of the deal here.

This move clearly indicates the Bengals want to win now.

Bengals Want To Win Right Now

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Cincinnati Bengals general manager Duke Tobin speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Winning now is the best choice for the Bengals.

They have a young core with Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins at wide receiver alongside veteran quarterback Joe Burrow. But they're only guaranteed to have these three together for a few more seasons. Burrow and Chase are signed through 2029, but Higgins is signed through 2028. That means the current Super Bowl window is open through 2028.

Right now, these three are in their prime. The Super Bowl window is open. Adding Lawrence certainly opens it wider.

Pick No. 10 Was Cloudy For Cincinnati

Aug 12, 2025; Florham Park, NJ, USA; at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center. The Giants and Jets participate in a joint practice at the Jets' training facility in Florham Park. New York Giants #97 Dexter Lawrence II. | Michael Karas-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Bengals were ready to give up the No. 10 pick in the draft because it was looking cloudy for Cincinnati. Rather than having a player like Arvell Reese on the board, the Bengals weren't sure what they were going to have. Reese, David Bailey, Jeremiyah Love, and Sonny Styles are going to go in the first nine picks. Rueben Bain Jr. will likely go, too. There's a chance that Caleb Downs comes off the board, too.

At the end of the day, the Bengals didn't seem willing to take the risk of somebody falling to them. Instead, they went out and landed one of the most impactful defensive tackles in the game.

Dexter Lawrence: Game Wrecker

Oct 26, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence (97) takes the filed against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Lawrence only had 0.5 sacks last season. By any standard, that's not good for a guy who's being called a game wrecker. But he ranked in the top 10 of interior defensive linemen in PFF grade. Lawrence is double-teamed as much as any defensive lineman in football, yet he's still impacted the game over the last few years.

When the Giants have had him on the field, they've been a respectable defense. Not dominant by any means, but certainly a bit above average. But when he's been off the field, the Giants have had one of the worst defenses in the NFL. They ranked near the bottom with the Bengals.

Since 2022, Vita Vea has registered the second-most quarterback pressures when lined up at nose tackle. Vea has 32. DJ Reader doesn't rank far behind with 28. Quinnen Williams and Jordan Davis are a bit further down the list. Lawrence is all the way at the very top, sitting with 108 quarterback pressures when lined up at nose tackle.

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