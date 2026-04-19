Instant Trade Grade: Grading Bengals-Giants Dexter Lawrence Stunning 2026 Offseason Deal

The Cincinnati Bengals desperately needed to make a blockbuster move to bolster their defense, and on Saturday, they did just that. According to multiple reports, including one from ESPN's NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Bengals have agreed to a trade with the New York Giants that sends the No. 10 pick to New York in exchange for superstar defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence.

This deal completely shakes up the NFL ahead of the draft. Both teams are seemingly moving in the right direction with this trade.

Here are our trade grades from the blockbuster deal on Saturday:

Giants Trade Grade: B+

Oct 26, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence (97) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

The Giants had had seemingly lost Lawrence already.

Multiple reports have come out over the last few weeks indicating that there was no chance the two sides would come together on a contract extension. Lawrence wanted out. So the fact that the Giants were able to land the No. 10 pick in the draft in exchange for Lawrence is a big win. This puts them in a position to add somebody like Jeremiyah Love or Sonny Styles at pick No. 5 and somebody like Jordyn Tyson or Caleb Downs at pick No. 10. Adding a pair of impact players will bolster their future quite a bit.

The only reason this trade isn't an "A" for the Giants is that the New York Jets received two first-rounders for Quinnen Williams less than a year ago.

Bengals Trade Grade: A-

Dec 1, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence II (97) and New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) greet each other after the game at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

The Bengals should have tried to get this deal done without giving up the No. 10 pick in the draft, which is the only reason it's not an "A" for Cincinnati. Keeping the No. 10 pick would have been a massive win for the Bengals.

But who am I kidding? Landing Lawrence is a massive move for the Bengals. He's going to be a game wrecker in the middle of their defense. This defense desperately needed an impact player at defensive tackle. Jonathan Allen was a solid addition, but Lawrence is the kind of player who takes a bad defense and helps turn it into a good one.

The 28-year-old is one of the elite interior pass-rushing talent in the NFL, with 30-plus pressures in every season since 2021. The Bengals are all-in to win in 2026. This deal proves that.

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