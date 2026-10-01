'You've Got To Try Something To Slow Me Down' - Bengals DT Dexter Lawrence Weighs in on Steelers' Leg Holds

Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence said he’s grown accustomed to offensive linemen trying different stunts to deal with him, but what happened Sunday in Pittsburgh was a first.

Steelers left guard Mason McCormick on multiple plays attempted what looked like a single-leg takedown in wrestling, grabbing Lawrence’s leg and lifting it off the ground.

“Other stuff used to happen, but not that one,” Lawrence said after Thursday’s practice. “It’s on the refs. I don’t know if it’s legal. It’s more them seeing it and deeming it whatever they call it.

“You’ve got to try something to slow me down,” Lawrence added.

Lawrence, who questioned the officials about it a couple of times Sunday, said the tactic took him by surprise, and his focus was on keeping his footing.

“Don’t let them scoop me,” he said. “Don’t fall.”

Despite the unorthodox technique employed against him, Lawrence recorded his first two sacks with the Bengals on along with a tackle for loss on a running play.

Lawrence Expects Bengals To Take Leg-Hold Issue Up With NFL

Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence II (97) points to Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Dk Metcalf (4) as they exchange words in the second quarter of the NFL Week 3 game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026. The game was tied at 17 at halftime. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

He said he’ll leave it to the team to question the league about whether McCormick’s tactics were legal and if it’s something the officials need to be looking for moving forward.

“I don’t think it’s on me,” he said. “I'm sure the team is taking care of all of that. But me, I just gotta go out there and play. I can't think about that.”

Lawrence’s four tackles for loss this season rank tied for seventh in the league.

Teammate Jonathan Allen also has four, and the Bengals have 16 as a team, three of the league lead.

The Jacksonville Jaguars come to Cincinnati on Sunday with the league’s No. 10 rushing offense at 119.3 yards per game.

The Bengals defense ranks ninth against the run, allowing just 95.7 per game.

Sunday’s game also will mark a reunion for Lawrence with college teammate and Jacksonville quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

“I call him my long-lost brother,” Dexter joked.

This will be the second time Dexter has faced Trevor and the Jaguars. The first one came in 2022, with the Dexter and the Giants prevailing 23-17.

Dexter didn’t record a sack that day, but he said if he gets one Sunday, he’ll probably let Trevor know about it.

“Yeah, I might say something,” he said. “It's always fun to play against guys you played with in college.”

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